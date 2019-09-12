Ghp Investment Advisors Position in Patterson Companies (PDCO) Boosted by $577,478 as Market Valuation Declined; As Magellan Midstream Partners LP (MMP) Share Price Rose, Cortland Advisers Has Lifted Stake by $10.84 Million

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Patterson Companies Inc (PDCO) by 147.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc bought 26,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.01% . The institutional investor held 44,007 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.01 million, up from 17,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Patterson Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $18.59. About 470,315 shares traded. Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) has declined 18.42% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCO News: 23/05/2018 – Correct: Patterson CFO Zurbay, Not Zurday; 22/04/2018 – DJ Patterson Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDCO); 20/04/2018 – Texas AG: Attorney General Paxton Reaches Settlement with Patterson Companies Over Dental Supply Boycott; 13/03/2018 – Patterson Companies Elects Robert C. Frenzel to Board of Directors; 04/04/2018 – Patterson Dental Launches New Cloud Practice Management Solution – Fuse; 13/03/2018 – Patterson Companies Board Authorizes New Share Repurchase Program And Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 23/05/2018 – Patterson’s Zurbay Subject to Noncompetition and Nonsolicitation Provisions During Employment, 24 Months Thereafter; 13/03/2018 – Patterson Companies Elects Robert C. Frenzel to Bd of Directors; 13/03/2018 – Patterson Cos: Frenzel Will Replace Sarena S. Lin; 23/05/2018 – Patterson Cos Names Donald Zurbay Chief Financial Officer

Cortland Advisers Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp (MMP) by 59.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cortland Advisers Llc bought 169,434 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 452,137 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.94 million, up from 282,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cortland Advisers Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $65.42. About 248,838 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 09/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEO of Magellan Midstream Partners; 23/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Mmp Resources Limited; 20/04/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 4/20/2018; 26/04/2018 – MMP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C, EST 93.75C; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q Rev $678.8M; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 DISTRIBUTION IS 7% HIGHER THAN FIRST-QUARTER 2017 DISTRIBUTION; 26/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS QTRLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C; 09/03/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – CUSTOMERS INTERESTED IN OPEN SEASON MUST SUBMIT BINDING COMMITMENTS BY 5:00 P.M. CENTRAL TIME ON MAY 9, 2018; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold PDCO shares while 76 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 87.37 million shares or 0.97% more from 86.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Bahl & Gaynor accumulated 0.02% or 99,256 shares. Wedge Cap Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc reported 32,518 shares stake. Confluence Inv Mngmt Lc has 367,689 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur New York reported 48,488 shares stake. Moreover, Citadel Limited has 0% invested in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) for 169,194 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans, Minnesota-based fund reported 21,839 shares. Nippon Life Global Americas Inc reported 0.26% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Hotchkis & Wiley Management Ltd Liability Company reported 240,780 shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Inv has 0.01% invested in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) for 599,810 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can invested 0% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Toth Fin Advisory Corporation stated it has 26,550 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Transamerica Advsr has invested 0% of its portfolio in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Bessemer Group Inc reported 0% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO). Sweden-based Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.17% in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO).

More notable recent Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Best Dental Stocks to Keep An Eye On – Nasdaq” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Share Price Is Down 55% So Some Shareholders Are Wishing They Sold – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Patterson Cos. (PDCO) Down 11% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on January 05, 2019. More interesting news about Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Is Patterson Cos. (PDCO) Down 3.1% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” published on March 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “What’s in Store for Patterson Companies (PDCO) in Q1 Earnings? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Cortland Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinentalexchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 134,193 shares to 804,743 shares, valued at $69.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of New York Mellon Corp/The (NYSE:BK) by 875,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 808,956 shares, and cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc/De (NYSE:KMI).

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $336,414 activity.