Ghp Investment Advisors Position in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) Has Decreased as Market Value Declined; Anheuser (BUD) Shares Rose While Mai Wealth Advisors Has Cut Its Position by $931,592

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) by 93.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc sold 75,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.16% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,619 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $305,000, down from 80,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in California Wtr Svc Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.47 billion market cap company. It closed at $51.37 lastly. It is down 29.15% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CWT News: 22/03/2018 – CPUC OKS REVISED COST OF CAPITAL PROPOSAL FOR CALIFORNIA WATER; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP – CALIFORNIA WATER IS CONFIDENT OF ITS ABILITY TO OBTAIN TIMELY REGULATORY APPROVAL AND TO FINANCE TRANSACTION; 08/03/2018 CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP CWT.N : UBS STARTS WITH SELL; TARGET PRICE $34; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE:ALL-CASH PROPOSAL VALUED ABOUT $1.9B; 26/04/2018 – CWT PROPOSAL REPRESENTS ~19.9% PREMIUM TO SJW APRIL 25 CLOSE; 12/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within GDS HOLDINGS, California Water Service Group Holding, Gladstone Commercial, Ocean Rig U; 01/05/2018 – California Water Service Reaffirms Support of Disabled-Veteran Businesses Upon Start of National Military Appreciation Month; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE: SJW HAS REFUSED TO ENGAGE; 26/04/2018 – California Water Service Group Confirms Proposal To Acquire SJW Group For $68.25 Per Share In Cash; 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – California Water Service Company – 04/21/2018 12:45 PM

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Anheuser (BUD) by 49.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 11,224 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% with the market. The hedge fund held 11,354 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $953,000, down from 22,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Anheuser for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $181.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $92.71. About 1.11M shares traded. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) has declined 12.20% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.63% the S&P500. Some Historical BUD News: 04/04/2018 – C&C GROUP – WITH SUPPORT OF AB INBEV, IT IS IN ADVANCED DISCUSSIONS TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF MATTHEW CLARK BIBENDUM; 22/03/2018 – U.S. House backs government spending bill, sends to Senate before Friday deadline; 17/04/2018 – Brewing powerhouse Anheuser-Busch unveils ambitious sustainability targets; 07/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR -UNIT ABIWW EXERCISING OPTION TO REDEEM IN FULL ENTIRE OUTSTANDING PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SERIES OF NOTES ON 6 JUNE 2018; 25/04/2018 – AB INBEV HOPES CONGRESS INTERVENES IN ALUMINUM MIDWEST PREMIUM; 22/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV AT ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/05/2018 – ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV SA ABI.BR – REMAIN CONFIDENT THAT GROWTH WILL ACCELERATE FOR THE BALANCE OF THE YEAR, PRIMARILY IN H2; 21/03/2018 – As shutdown looms, U.S. Congress crafts massive funding bill; 29/03/2018 – In Conversation: Carlos Brito, CEO of Anheuser-Busch InBev Full Show (Video); 21/05/2018 – RENERGEN LTD – ANNOUNCES CONCLUSION OF AN OFF-TAKE AGREEMENT FOR PROVISION OF NATURAL GAS BY TETRA4 TO SAB TO USE IN DISPLACING DIESEL USE IN TRUCKS

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54B and $1.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Abbvie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 58,386 shares to 60,386 shares, valued at $4.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth (IJK) by 5,818 shares in the quarter, for a total of 116,971 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

More notable recent Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Corporate America Loves Renewable Energy – The Motley Fool” on June 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets This Week – Seeking Alpha” published on July 06, 2019, Stockhouse.com published: “The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of CYH, EROS and BUD – Stockhouse” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “ROSEN, A HIGHLY RANKED LAW FIRM, Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV; Encourages Investors with Over $100K in Losses to Contact the Firm – BUD – PRNewswire” published on July 03, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Investors (BUD) – Business Wire” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold BUD shares while 98 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 72.00 million shares or 4.58% more from 68.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiera Cap Corp invested in 0% or 10,657 shares. Scotia Cap has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Greenleaf Tru has 3,490 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stifel Fin has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). M&T Bancorp accumulated 42,928 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) for 4,900 shares. Sterling reported 0.64% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Icon Advisers holds 2,400 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bollard Gp Lc holds 0% or 122 shares in its portfolio. Manikay Ptnrs Ltd Com reported 5.61% of its portfolio in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Jump Trading has 0.07% invested in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD). Creative Planning owns 23,065 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Narwhal Management accumulated 17,645 shares. Envestnet Asset Management reported 217,449 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 7,916 are owned by Raymond James Tru Na.

Analysts await Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 2.73% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.1 per share. BUD’s profit will be $2.21 billion for 20.51 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.27 actual earnings per share reported by Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.02% negative EPS growth.

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $821.66M and $776.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 3,678 shares to 26,586 shares, valued at $3.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,031 shares, and has risen its stake in Caci Intl Inc (NYSE:CACI).

Analysts await California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 37.04% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CWT’s profit will be $17.81 million for 34.71 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by California Water Service Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -331.25% EPS growth.

More notable recent California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “California Water Service Group Subsidiary Begins Providing Regulated Water Service to Travis Air Force Base – GlobeNewswire” on July 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (PDM) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 25, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “California Water Announces Extension of its Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shares of SJW Group – Business Wire” on July 20, 2018. More interesting news about California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “California Water Files Definitive Proxy Materials and Sends Letter to SJW Group Stockholders – Business Wire” published on May 31, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “California Water Service Group: A Costly Dividend King – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 22, 2018.