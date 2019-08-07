Ghp Investment Advisors Lowered Its Position in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) as Market Valuation Rose; Encana (ECA) Stock Declined While Jvl Advisors Upped by $10.94 Million Its Stake

Jvl Advisors Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jvl Advisors Llc bought 1.56M shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The hedge fund held 4.63M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.51M, up from 3.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jvl Advisors Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $4.105. About 22.28 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 16/05/2018 – Hedge Funds Buy Keane Group, Sell Encana in Energy: 13F; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB, CURRENTLY ESTIMATED AT A TOTAL OF ABOUT C$105 MLN; 18/05/2018 – ENCANA REPORTS PERMANENT DEEP PANUKE GAS FIELD SHUTDOWN; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIALS CONTINUING TO WIDEN; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Encana To Ba1; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA SAYS KEYERA TO BUY PIPESTONE PROJECT; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA BEGINS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 01/05/2018 – Encana 1Q Net $151M; 02/04/2018 – Encana strengthens its condensate-focused growth plan in the Montney with innovative midstream agreement; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES EXECUTING FULL BUYBACK PROGRAM

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) by 93.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc sold 75,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 5,619 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $305,000, down from 80,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in California Wtr Svc Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.53B market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $52.51. About 294,539 shares traded or 16.18% up from the average. California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has risen 31.83% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CWT News: 26/04/2018 – California Water Takes SJW Offer Public; 08/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – California Water Service Company – 03/08/2018 09:37 AM; 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Deceptive Letter to Stockholders; 02/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Files Preliminary Proxy Materials to Urge SJW Group’s Stockholders to Vote Against Proposed; 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – California Water Service Company – 04/21/2018 12:45 PM; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE CONFIDENT CAN FINANCE THE DEAL; 12/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within GDS HOLDINGS, California Water Service Group Holding, Gladstone Commercial, Ocean Rig U; 07/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Opens 2018 College Scholarship Program in California, Hawaii, and Washington; 25/04/2018 – California Water Move Could Set Up Rare Four-Way Bidding War; 21/04/2018 – DJ California Water Service Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CWT)

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold CWT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 1.10% less from 35.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone Advsr accumulated 28 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 18,616 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gamco Et Al has 14,000 shares. Riverhead Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 7,636 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 15,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hsbc Public Ltd owns 4,630 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Co New York has invested 0.04% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Bluestein R H holds 6,000 shares. 4,000 are held by Smithfield Communications. Advsr Asset Management Incorporated has 0% invested in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) for 845 shares. 36,299 were accumulated by Amer International Gp. Natl Bank Of America Corporation De invested in 0% or 397,708 shares. Personal Advsrs Corp accumulated 318,906 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Moody Fincl Bank Division has invested 0% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT).

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $821.66 million and $776.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust by 11,178 shares to 83,448 shares, valued at $5.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 7,960 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,289 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (MDYG).

