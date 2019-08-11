Ghp Investment Advisors Lowered Its California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) Position by $4.06 Million; Shares Rose; Sprouts Fmrs Mkt (SFM) Shareholder Pnc Financial Services Group Lifted Its Position by $4.08 Million as Stock Value Declined

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) by 93.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc sold 75,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 5,619 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $305,000, down from 80,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in California Wtr Svc Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $54.19. About 164,419 shares traded. California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has risen 31.83% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CWT News: 26/04/2018 – California Water Takes SJW Offer Public; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER 1Q LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. EPS 5C; 08/03/2018 CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP CWT.N : UBS STARTS WITH SELL; TARGET PRICE $34; 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Letter to Stockholders; 01/05/2018 – California Water Service Reaffirms Support of Disabled-Veteran Businesses Upon Start of National Military Appreciation Month; 22/03/2018 – CPUC OKS REVISED COST OF CAPITAL PROPOSAL FOR CALIFORNIA WATER; 10/05/2018 – Washington Water Service’s Carol Schlender Honored With Drinking Water Week Commitment to Excellence Award by State Departm; 30/05/2018 – California Water Service Requests Rate Decreases Due to New Tax Law and Capital Financing Costs; 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Deceptive Letter to Stockholders; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE CONFIDENT CAN GET REGULATORY APPROVAL

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc increased its stake in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc (SFM) by 4497.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc bought 194,061 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.48% . The institutional investor held 198,376 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.27M, up from 4,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $17.75. About 1.20M shares traded. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) has declined 20.18% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SFM News: 13/03/2018 Baltimore Business: Exclusive: Photos of Sprouts Farmers Market’s Ellicott City store, its first mid-Atlantic location…; 13/03/2018 – Baltimore Bus Jr: Exclusive: Photos of Sprouts Farmers Market’s Ellicott City store, its first mid-Atlantic location; 27/03/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Amends and Expands Credit Facility; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET – SEES 2018 NET SALES GROWTH 10.5% TO 11.5%; 03/05/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS – QTRLY COMP STORE SALES IMPACTED BY SLIGHT DEFLATION IN QTR, CALENDAR SHIFT IN NEW YEAR’S HOLIDAY, TIGHT PRODUCE SUPPLY EARLY IN QTR; 27/03/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT INCREASED COMPANY’S TOTAL COMMITMENTS TO $700 MLN; 27/03/2018 – SPROUTS FARMERS MARKET, AMENDS & EXPANDS CREDIT LINE; 23/03/2018 – Target, Kroger shares rise on merger report, but source tells CNBC there is no deal; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market 1Q Net $66.6M; 03/05/2018 – Sprouts Farmers Market Sees 2018 Sales Growth 10.5% to 11.5%

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $99.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IEUR) by 42,798 shares to 895 shares, valued at $41,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI) by 1,099 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,969 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold SFM shares while 84 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 109.69 million shares or 6.43% less from 117.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers has 0.01% invested in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) for 326,312 shares. Washington Capital Mgmt Incorporated reported 19,800 shares. Wesbanco Natl Bank Incorporated holds 19,300 shares. Janney Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Bancorp Of America De owns 1.22M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Alphaone Inv Ser Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Wellington Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership owns 0% invested in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) for 335,317 shares. Principal Grp Inc Inc holds 0.01% in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) or 610,425 shares. Alliancebernstein LP reported 215,803 shares. Raymond James Financial Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM). Lord Abbett And Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2.99M shares. Old National Bank In holds 12,806 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Retirement System Of Alabama holds 0.02% or 161,577 shares. 283,659 were accumulated by California Public Employees Retirement Systems. Jane Street Group Lc invested in 15,376 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Sprouts Farmers (SFM) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Miss Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should We Be Delighted With Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SFM) ROE Of 27%? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Analyst: Check Out of These 3 Grocery Stocks – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 14 investors sold CWT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 1.10% less from 35.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Corporation owns 0.01% invested in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) for 799,055 shares. Aqr Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 25,827 shares in its portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 47,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 12,214 were accumulated by Lpl Fincl Lc. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Liability Company invested in 94,139 shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.02% invested in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) for 16,198 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky holds 0.01% or 15,152 shares. Principal Fin Grp holds 0.02% or 433,972 shares. Aperio Limited Liability Co has 36,510 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hexavest Inc stated it has 0% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% of its portfolio in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 4,400 shares. Blackrock reported 7.42 million shares. Hutchinson Capital Mngmt Ca accumulated 8,600 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Murphy Capital Mgmt Incorporated, New Jersey-based fund reported 5,000 shares.