Ghp Investment Advisors Lowered Its California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) Holding by $4.06 Million as Valuation Declined; Piedmont Investment Advisors Increased Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) Stake by $2.09 Million

Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New Com (WFC) by 69.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc bought 43,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 106,628 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.15M, up from 62,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $214.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $47.66. About 9.11 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 24/04/2018 – Packaging Corporation of America’s Chief Executive Officer to Speak at Wells Fargo Securities Research, Economics & Strategy; 07/05/2018 – Tenneco at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 09/04/2018 – Exclusive: U.S. consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 14/05/2018 – MOVES-JPMorgan poaches Wells Fargo banker for entertainment group; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Hldrs Elect Directors; Vote on Proposals at 2018 Annual Meeting of Hldrs; 08/05/2018 – Packaging Corp at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – Wells Fargo thinks that talk of regulating tech firms is overblown; 06/04/2018 – ISS SAYS “CAUTIONARY SUPPORT” FOR INCUMBENT NOMINEES — ON WELLS FARGO BOARD PRIOR TO 2017 — IS WARRANTED, WHILE SUPPORT FOR ALL NEW NOMINEES IS WARRANTED; 11/04/2018 – Ex- Wells Fargo Wealth Management Chief Stands by Unit — Barrons.com; 14/03/2018 – US News: Stress Test Is Bad News For Wells Fargo

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) by 93.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc sold 75,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.16% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,619 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $305,000, down from 80,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in California Wtr Svc Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $51.37. About 103,588 shares traded. California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has risen 29.15% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CWT News: 10/05/2018 – Washington Water Service’s Carol Schlender Honored With Drinking Water Week Commitment to Excellence Award by State Department of Health; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER 1Q LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. EPS 5C; 26/04/2018 – SJW GROUP SAYS DETERMINED CAL WATER’S NON-BINDING INDICATION OF INTEREST NEITHER CONSTITUTED NOR WAS REASONABLY LIKELY TO LEAD TO A SUPERIOR PROPOSAL; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE CONFIDENT CAN GET REGULATORY APPROVAL; 25/04/2018 – California Water Service Group Board of Directors Declares 293rd Consecutive Quarterly Dividend; 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Deceptive Letter to Stockholders; 26/04/2018 – CWT CONFIRMS PROPOSAL TO BUY SJW GROUP FOR $68.25/SHR IN CASH; 30/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE REQUESTS RATE DECREASES DUE TO TAX LAW; 17/04/2018 – Impax Asset Management Exits Position in California Water; 10/05/2018 – Washington Water Service’s Carol Schlender Honored With Drinking Water Week Commitment to Excellence Award by State Departm

Analysts await California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.37 earnings per share, up 37.04% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CWT’s profit will be $17.81 million for 34.71 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by California Water Service Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -331.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold CWT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 1.10% less from 35.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amp Investors holds 0.01% or 41,320 shares in its portfolio. Acg Wealth invested in 4,666 shares. Glenmede Na has invested 0% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Pictet Asset Mgmt has invested 0.18% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability owns 188,132 shares. Qs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Susquehanna Grp Llp invested in 48,002 shares. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada invested in 15,552 shares. 345,587 are owned by Zacks Investment Management. Ghp Investment Advisors invested 0.04% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Btr Management owns 0.04% invested in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) for 4,200 shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank reported 1 shares. Moody Comml Bank Division stated it has 0% of its portfolio in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Teton Advsrs Inc, New York-based fund reported 24,800 shares. Asset Management invested in 845 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “California Water Service Receives Outstanding Water Project Award by American Society of Civil Engineers – GlobeNewswire” on April 01, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “California Water Service Group Subsidiary Signs Agreement to Acquire Water and Wastewater System in Madera County – GlobeNewswire” published on February 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “California Water Service Group enters into new $550M credit agreement – Seeking Alpha” on April 01, 2019. More interesting news about California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Terreno Realty Corporation (TRNO) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “California Water Service Group (CWT) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $821.66M and $776.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,075 shares to 81,031 shares, valued at $9.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (MDYV) by 8,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,080 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (EZM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mngmt holds 1.20 million shares or 0.38% of its portfolio. Northpointe Ltd Liability Com owns 93,959 shares. Cadence Bank & Trust Na has 0.38% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Brown Advisory reported 0.54% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 1.20M are owned by Consulta Limited. Live Your Vision Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). First Savings Bank reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Oppenheimer Company reported 0.15% stake. 2,636 are held by Tradewinds Management Ltd Llc. Factory Mutual Insur owns 2.07M shares. Bancorporation Of Stockton reported 0.25% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Natixis has invested 0.7% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Sequoia Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 17,407 shares. Nelson Roberts Limited Co holds 0.04% or 3,085 shares in its portfolio. Leisure stated it has 13,785 shares.