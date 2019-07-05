Ghp Investment Advisors Increases Position in Texas Roadhouse (TXRH); Microsoft (MSFT) Holder Hallmark Capital Management Has Lifted Holding

Hallmark Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) by 2.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hallmark Capital Management Inc bought 3,526 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 140,261 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.54 million, up from 136,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.64% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $137.46. About 13.63M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS IT WILL INVEST $5B IN IOT OVER 4 YEARS; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Executive Vice President Terry Myerson to Leave Company; 05/04/2018 – The move is expected to reduce concerns of tech giants like Microsoft using knowledge of their customers’ market to compete with them; 26/04/2018 – MSFT CEO SAYS AZURE GROWTH TO MODERATE AS NUMBERS BECOME BIG; 16/05/2018 – MICROSOFT MAY RELEASE NEW SURFACE TABLETS LATER IN 2018; 26/03/2018 – Amdocs Collaborates with Microsoft to Enable ONAP on Microsoft Azure; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft doesn’t have any “targeting business that is at large” on its platforms, CEO Satya Nadella said; 30/04/2018 – CYREN TO WORK WITH MICROSOFT ON PHISHING, ATTACKS IN OFFICE 365; 05/04/2018 – Trippel Media chooses Net Insight’s Sye Streaming Service, powered by Microsoft Azure, to handle live streaming for their interactive trivia and live event app platform Primetime; 16/05/2018 – In Gartner’s 2018 Critical Capabilities, Managed Mobile Services, Global report, Stratix Gets Highest Score in One of Four Worldwide Use Cases

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) by 17.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc bought 6,522 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,803 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, up from 37,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Texas Roadhouse Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $53.76. About 588,993 shares traded. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has declined 9.58% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.01% the S&P500. Some Historical TXRH News: 18/05/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE NAMES TONYA ROBINSON CFO; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q Net $54.5M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Comparable Restaurant Sales at Company Restaurants for First 4 Weeks in 2Q Rose About 8.5% Vs. Prior Yr; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees Positive Comparable Restaurant Sales Growth for 201; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees 2017 Total Capital Expenditures $165 M to $175 M; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE SEES FY CAPEX $165.0M TO $175.0M; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE 1Q ADJ EPS 76C; 06/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Conference Call Scheduled By Maxim for May. 7; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 76C

Hallmark Capital Management Inc, which manages about $816.74M and $916.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc by 2,596 shares to 66,757 shares, valued at $20.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spirit Aerosystems Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SPR) by 5,111 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,789 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity.

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $821.66M and $776.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (NYSE:CWT) by 75,170 shares to 5,619 shares, valued at $305,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Us Etf Tr by 43,346 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 278,116 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS).

Since January 8, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 1 sale for $566,273 activity. 18,900 Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) shares with value of $992,439 were bought by ZARLEY JAMES R.