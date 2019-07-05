Ghp Investment Advisors Increases Holding in Tetra Tech New (TTEK); Sirios Capital Management LP Stake In Bp Plc (BP) Was Lifted

Sirios Capital Management LP increased its stake in Bp Plc (BP) by 86.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP bought 27,190 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 58,720 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57 million, up from 31,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Bp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $40.88. About 2.93 million shares traded. BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has declined 9.98% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.41% the S&P500. Some Historical BP News: 10/04/2018 – BP CFO BRIAN GILVARY COMMENTS AT BNEF SUMMIT IN NY; 11/03/2018 – N.Z. DEBT OFFICE: APRIL 2029 GUIDANCE 16-19 BP OVER APRIL 2027; 07/03/2018 – BP and United Airlines® Introduce the Only Joint Reward Program of Its Kind; 16/04/2018 – BP CAN MANAGE PORTFOLIO TO AVOID STRANDED ASSETS: CEO DUDLEY; 29/03/2018 – BP chief Dudley’s 2017 pay rises after previous year’s cut; 26/04/2018 – BP-SOCAR Agreement is For Exploration in North Absheron Basin of Caspian Sea; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL’S STATE-RUN OIL COMPANY PETROBRAS SAYS HAS SIGNED MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH BP TO REAFFIRM LETTER OF INTENT SIGNED IN OCTOBER; 20/04/2018 – BP oil spill still haunts off-shore drilling industry 8 years later; 05/05/2018 – Gulf Times (QA): BP to tap Morgan Stanley as it weighs buying BHP assets; 21/05/2018 – BP CEO: TOTAL MACONDO OIL-SPILL PAYOUT AMOUNTS TO $65.8B SO FAR

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New (TTEK) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc bought 7,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.26% with the market. The institutional investor held 109,064 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50M, up from 101,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Tetra Tech Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $81.91. About 66,956 shares traded. Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has risen 27.45% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEK News: 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532.8M; 23/04/2018 – Tetra Tech Releases Annual Sustainability Report Card and Announces Membership in UN Global Compact; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $2.50-Adj EPS $2.62; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Sees 3Q Adj EPS 62c-Adj EPS 68c; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Adj EPS 54c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Tetra Tech Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTEK); 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises Dividend to 12c; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH 2Q NET REV. $532.4M, EST. $513.7M; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises 2018 View To Rev $2.15B-$2.25B

More notable recent Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Peek Under The Hood: EVX Has 10% Upside – Nasdaq” on April 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on November 28, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Tetra Tech, Inc. (TTEK) – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Tetra Tech To Acquire WYG For UK And EU Expansion – Seeking Alpha” published on May 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tetra Tech (TTEK) Benefits from Solid Footing in Key Markets – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 insider sales for $2.14 million activity. SMITH ALBERT E sold $424,000 worth of stock or 8,000 shares. Shares for $441,923 were sold by THOMPSON J KENNETH. LEWIS J CHRISTOPHER sold $181,609 worth of stock or 3,261 shares. $623,895 worth of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) was sold by CARTER BRIAN N on Thursday, February 14.

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $821.66M and $776.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (NYSE:CWT) by 75,170 shares to 5,619 shares, valued at $305,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 2,120 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,787 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr.

