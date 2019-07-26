Ghp Investment Advisors Holds Position in United Technologies (UTX); Contour Asset Management Has Lowered Netflix (NFLX) Holding by $2.41 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 2.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc sold 6,769 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.92% with the market. The hedge fund held 237,765 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $84.78M, down from 244,534 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $142.94B market cap company. The stock increased 2.68% or $8.52 during the last trading session, reaching $326.46. About 10.80M shares traded or 62.98% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has risen 8.05% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX EXECUTIVES CONCLUDE REMARKS; 16/04/2018 – NETFLIX – NOW TARGETING A FULL YEAR OPERATING MARGIN OF 10%-11%; 29/05/2018 – Deseret News: 59 family-friendly Netflix movies to add to list; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC TO TAX NETFLIX, OTHER FOREIGN E-COMMERCE FIRMS; 02/04/2018 – Netflix, Airbnb, Slack, Time, and Reddit use Amazon’s cloud platform; 18/04/2018 – NETFLIX: STRANGER THINGS S3 CAST TO INCLUDE GUEST CARY ELWES; 11/04/2018 – Variety: Netflix Pulls Out of Cannes Following Rule Change; 06/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Netflix adds per-title PIN locks, visible maturity ratings to improve parental controls; 12/03/2018 – Netflix ‘can be shorted back to $300’ says Andrew Left; 30/03/2018 – Netflix’s ‘Wild Wild Country’ directors say they are ‘definitely’ open to a sequel

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 27.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc bought 4,878 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,366 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, up from 17,488 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $117.67B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $136.36. About 3.92M shares traded or 9.47% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 30/04/2018 – UTC Board of Directors Announces Quarterly Dividend; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Operating Cash Flow $453M; 16/03/2018 – UTX CFO: PRICE INCREASES FROM TARIFFS LIKELY PASS TO CUSTOMERS; 20/03/2018 – COLUMN-Commentary: Xi’s unlimited term raises risks for Silicon Valley; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING ADDED UTX IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: UTC set to win EU approval for US$23 bln Rockwell Collins deal; 21/05/2018 – United Technologies Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Raises 2018 Forecast as Aerospace Expands; 15/05/2018 – Ackman Makes Pitch to Break United Technologies Into Three Parts; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECH SAYS CONTINUE TO SEE A CLOSE OF ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL BY MID-YEAR; SAYS WORKING CLOSELY WITH REGULATORS TO COMPLETE REMAINING REVIEWS – CONF CALL

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80B and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liveramp Hldgs Inc by 421,322 shares to 1.51 million shares, valued at $82.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 2.04M shares in the quarter, for a total of 21.40M shares, and has risen its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC).

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $821.66M and $776.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJT) by 2,895 shares to 81,853 shares, valued at $14.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 9,614 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,294 shares, and cut its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (NYSE:CWT).