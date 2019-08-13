Ghp Investment Advisors Has Upped Its Tetra Tech New (TTEK) Position by $437,426; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Stake Maintained by Kiltearn Partners Llp

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New (TTEK) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc bought 7,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.43% . The institutional investor held 109,064 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50 million, up from 101,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Tetra Tech Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $78.88. About 257,294 shares traded. Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has risen 32.22% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEK News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Tetra Tech Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TTEK); 23/05/2018 – TETRA Technologies, Inc. and CSI Compressco LP Announce 2018 Investor Day Conference; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q EPS 51c; 08/05/2018 – RadioResource: Dubai Firm Honors Airbus, TETRA Technology; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises Dividend to 12c; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532.8M; 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Adds Tetra Tech, Exits Crown Holdings: 13F; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Sees 3Q Rev $525M-$555M

Kiltearn Partners Llp increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 1.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kiltearn Partners Llp bought 73,587 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 4.63M shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $201.63 million, up from 4.55 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kiltearn Partners Llp who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $34.27. About 8.03M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SLB.N SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS – CONF CALL; 19/04/2018 – RUSSIA TO DISCUSS 4 OPTIONS FOR SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: RIA; 23/04/2018 – DJ Schlumberger NV, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLB); 06/04/2018 – KLX to take final bids this month; 15/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q REV. $7.8B, EST. $7.81B; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY; 21/03/2018 – Schlumberger Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – QTRLY EPS WAS $0.38; 27/03/2018 – SAUDIS, SCHLUMBERGER ANNOUNCE DOWNHOLE SERVICES AGREEMENT

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $821.66 million and $776.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 2,120 shares to 120,787 shares, valued at $17.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 9,614 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,294 shares, and cut its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (NYSE:CWT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.29, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold TTEK shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.84 million shares or 1.14% less from 45.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 92,788 shares. 31,061 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys. Ghp Inv Advisors reported 0.84% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Employees Retirement Of Texas invested in 0.04% or 48,500 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability holds 5,684 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Manchester Cap Mngmt Ltd Co, a Vermont-based fund reported 17,856 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0.02% or 1.05M shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Limited Partnership has 0.1% invested in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Burt Wealth reported 1,000 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Gru reported 255,116 shares. 755,599 are held by Geode Mngmt Limited. 7,455 were reported by Renaissance Ltd Co. Systematic Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 0.58% stake. The Florida-based Eagle Asset Management has invested 0.04% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Bluemountain Limited Liability owns 1,057 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

Kiltearn Partners Llp, which manages about $3.16B and $3.52 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 13,531 shares to 107,120 shares, valued at $109.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arrow Electrs Inc (NYSE:ARW) by 841,316 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 568,184 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson Ctls Intl Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc owns 5,069 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Prudential Fincl stated it has 1.29M shares. 37,076 were accumulated by Alexandria Cap Lc. Adage Prtnrs Limited Com holds 0.16% or 1.43 million shares. Cornerstone Advisors holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 1,629 shares. Gw Henssler Assocs reported 0.91% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP reported 0% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc invested in 1.27% or 110,423 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 95,735 shares. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Company, a Virginia-based fund reported 326,487 shares. Natl Pension Serv holds 1.34M shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. Whittier Trust reported 40,295 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 775,036 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Boys Arnold & has invested 0.19% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 274,562 shares.

