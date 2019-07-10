Ghp Investment Advisors Has Trimmed California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) Stake by $4.06 Million; Valuation Declined; Tiger Management Has Lifted Holding in Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) as Stock Value Rose

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) by 93.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc sold 75,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.16% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,619 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $305,000, down from 80,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in California Wtr Svc Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $51.38. About 112,979 shares traded. California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has risen 29.15% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CWT News: 10/05/2018 – Washington Water Service’s Carol Schlender Honored With Drinking Water Week Commitment to Excellence Award by State Departm; 11/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE REITERATES CALL FOR SJW TO ENGAGE; 02/05/2018 – Calif Water Svc Grp: SJW Stockholders Would Receive Superior Deal With CWT’s All-Cash Proposal; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – California Water Service Compamny – 04/27/2018 04:06 PM; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE: SJW REJECTED PROPOSAL ON APRIL 13; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE CONFIDENT CAN FINANCE THE DEAL; 26/04/2018 – CWT CONFIRMS PROPOSAL TO BUY SJW GROUP FOR $68.25/SHR IN CASH; 21/04/2018 – DJ California Water Service Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CWT); 25/04/2018 – California Water Move Could Set Up Rare Four-Way Bidding War; 26/04/2018 – California Water Service Group Confirms Proposal To Acquire SJW Group For $68.25 Per Share In Cash

Tiger Management Llc increased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 61.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Management Llc bought 262,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The hedge fund held 689,502 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.48 million, up from 426,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Management Llc who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $35.75. About 1.31M shares traded or 7.67% up from the average. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has risen 9.12% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 20/04/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS AG IPO-CEVA.S SAYS LAUNCHES ALL PRIMARY IPO WITH TARGET GROSS PROCEEDS OF APPROXIMATELY CHF 1.2 BILLION; 29/05/2018 – Kimbell Royalty Plans $110M Private Placement of Preferred Units to Apollo Global Affiliate; 07/05/2018 – MARKEL, APOLLO, BLACKSTONE MAY HAVE MADE BIDS: REINSURANCE.COM; 25/04/2018 – Apollo Aviation Group Raises $950 Million for SASOF IV; 21/03/2018 – APOLLO GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LP APO.N CEO LEON BLACK SAYS WILL PROBABLY RAISE ANOTHER NATURAL RESOURCES FUND LATER THIS YEAR; 13/04/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren, Cummings, Carper, Peters Press Citigroup and Apollo on Concerns about Kushner Family Business Loans; 11/04/2018 – FIRSTGROUP SAYS APOLLO OFFER UNDERVALUES COMPANY; 23/05/2018 – APOLLO PIPES LTD AOLL.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 744 MLN RUPEES VS 706.7 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 26/05/2018 – Apollo’s Azelby Is Said to Depart One Year After Joining Firm; 30/05/2018 – APOLLO HOSPITALS ENTERPRISE LTD APLH.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 5 RUPEES PER SHARE

Tiger Management Llc, which manages about $799.15M and $363.74M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 112,000 shares to 17,590 shares, valued at $2.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 17,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 921,547 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 37.04% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CWT’s profit will be $17.81 million for 34.72 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by California Water Service Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -331.25% EPS growth.

