Ghp Investment Advisors Has Trimmed California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) Position by $4.06 Million; Shares Declined; As Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) Share Price Rose, White Pine Capital Cut by $528,895 Its Position

White Pine Capital Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson Com (JNJ) by 9.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Capital Llc sold 3,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 36,527 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.11M, down from 40,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $370.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $139.64. About 3.99 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 06/03/2018 – Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly expand heart failure program for Jardiance® with new exercise capacity trials; 21/05/2018 – J&J: EMBOTRAP II STENT RETRIEVER FOR ISCHEMIC STROKE; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- 1-DAY ACUVUE Moist for ASTIGMATISM Brand Contact Lenses; 17/04/2018 – J&J 1Q ADJ EPS $2.06, EST. $2.00; 17/04/2018 – J&J PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN ANNOUNCES WORLDWIDE DEVELOPMENT & COMMERCIALIZATION COLLABORATION WITH BRISTOL-MYERS TO ADVANCE THERAPY FOR CARDIOVASCULAR DISEASES; 11/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Announces Revolutionary Contact Lens Innovation with ACUVUE OASYS® with Transitions® Light Intelligent Technology™; 09/05/2018 – @JayJints So incredibly kind JJ. Thanks very much; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14; 01/04/2018 – FINAL DEADLINE ALERT: Brower Piven Reminds Shareholders Of Approaching Deadline In Class Action Lawsuit And Encourages Investor

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) by 93.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc sold 75,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.16% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,619 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $305,000, down from 80,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in California Wtr Svc Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $50.82. About 120,017 shares traded. California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has risen 29.15% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CWT News: 10/05/2018 – Washington Water Service’s Carol Schlender Honored With Drinking Water Week Commitment to Excellence Award by State Departm; 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Deceptive Letter to Stockholders; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER 1Q REV. $132.2M, EST. $113.4M (2 EST.); 25/04/2018 – California Water Move Could Set Up Rare Four-Way Bidding War; 02/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Files Preliminary Proxy Materials to Urge SJW Group’s Stockholders to Vote Against Proposed; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER 1Q LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. EPS 5C; 01/05/2018 – California Water Service Reaffirms Support of Disabled-Veteran Businesses Upon Start of National Military Appreciation Month; 02/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Files Preliminary Proxy Materials To Urge SJW Group’s Stockholders To Vote Against Proposed Merger With Connecticut Water; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE CONFIDENT CAN FINANCE THE DEAL; 11/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE REITERATES CALL FOR SJW TO ENGAGE

Analysts await California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 37.04% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CWT’s profit will be $17.81 million for 34.34 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by California Water Service Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -331.25% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold CWT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 1.10% less from 35.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meeder Asset has invested 0% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Parametric Portfolio Lc accumulated 0.01% or 138,072 shares. 80,083 were accumulated by Clear Harbor Asset Limited Liability Company. 36,299 were reported by American Intll Gru. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 0.01% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Manchester Cap Management Limited reported 0.15% stake. Ghp Invest Advsrs reported 0.04% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Parkside Comml Bank And Trust holds 443 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Everence Capital Mgmt stated it has 8,690 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Hightower Advisors Limited Co accumulated 5,350 shares or 0% of the stock. M&R Mngmt holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Murphy Management has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Sei holds 0% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) or 7,549 shares. California-based Lpl Limited Liability has invested 0% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Catalyst Advisors stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT).

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $821.66 million and $776.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 3,877 shares to 31,067 shares, valued at $2.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (MDYV) by 8,670 shares in the quarter, for a total of 184,080 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (EZM).

More notable recent California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) – Yahoo Finance” on May 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “California Water Service Group Schedules Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2018 Earnings Results Announcement and Teleconference – GlobeNewswire” published on February 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Worry About California Water Service Group’s (NYSE:CWT) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019. More interesting news about California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “California Water Withdraws $70.00 Per Share Proposal to Acquire SJW Group After Rejection by SJW – Business Wire” published on August 17, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “California Water Announces Extension of its Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shares of SJW Group – Business Wire” with publication date: July 20, 2018.

White Pine Capital Llc, which manages about $341.56M and $271.68 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Infusystem Holdings Inc (NYSEMKT:INFU) by 84,575 shares to 401,250 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Primo Water Corp (NASDAQ:PRMW) by 47,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 186,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Macom Technology Solutions Hld (NASDAQ:MTSI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marco Inv Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.78% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Boston Research And Mgmt accumulated 9,355 shares. Wheatland Advsr, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 17,908 shares. Community holds 116,616 shares or 2.01% of its portfolio. Cullen has 519,630 shares. Motco has invested 1.08% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Btim Corp has 771,181 shares. Highland Capital Llc has invested 0.83% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Parthenon Ltd Liability holds 4.54% or 145,154 shares in its portfolio. 2,304 were accumulated by Texas Capital Savings Bank Tx. Torch Wealth Mgmt Lc has invested 1.95% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Beach Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has 17,600 shares. Osborne Ptnrs Capital Ltd Liability has 1.37% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.83% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 39,729 shares. The Texas-based Amarillo Bank & Trust has invested 0.29% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43B for 14.43 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) option implied volatility at low end of range – StreetInsider.com” on July 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dividend Growth 50: Oh Deere Me, This Portfolio’s Income Just Keeps Plowing Ahead – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why Axsome Therapeutics Stock Rocketed 813% in the First Half of 2019 – The Motley Fool” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Excellent Dividend Aristocrats You Can Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “DIA: Mid-Year Performance Review And Outlook – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $419,040 activity.