Ghp Investment Advisors Has Raised Total Sys Svcs (TSS) Stake By $368,315; Fort LP Has Lowered Interdigital (IDCC) Stake By $1.09 Million

Fort Lp decreased Interdigital Inc (IDCC) stake by 20.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Fort Lp sold 16,748 shares as Interdigital Inc (IDCC)’s stock declined 1.95%. The Fort Lp holds 63,481 shares with $4.19M value, down from 80,229 last quarter. Interdigital Inc now has $1.81 billion valuation. The stock decreased 10.19% or $6.48 during the last trading session, reaching $57.1. About 697,696 shares traded or 80.12% up from the average. InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) has declined 20.80% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical IDCC News: 05/03/2018 – lnterDigital Announces Conversion Rate Adjustment to and Convertibility of 1.50% Senior Convertible Notes Due 2020; 21/03/2018 – InterDigital Wins 5G Smart Tourism Bid; 05/03/2018 – INTERDIGITAL – PLANS TO EFFECT CORPORATE RESTRUCTURING WHEREBY CO TO CREATE NEW FIRST-TIER UNIT CORP WHICH IN TURN WILL CREATE NEW DIRECT UNIT CORP; 17/05/2018 – 3 Years, 20 Companies, 18 Groundbreaking Experiments: 5G-Crosshaul Successfully Concludes Most Ambitious 5G Transport Network R; 26/04/2018 – InterDigital 1Q Rev $87.4M; 22/05/2018 – InterDigital Sees 2Q Rev $63M-$67M; 26/04/2018 – InterDigital 1Q EPS 84c; 26/04/2018 – InterDigital Expects to Report a Negative Effective Tax Rate for the Full Yr; 05/03/2018 – INTERDIGITAL INC – REORGANIZATION IS EXPECTED TO BE EFFECTED ON APRIL 3, 2018; 09/03/2018 – InterDigital Board of Directors Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc increased Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS) stake by 14.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc acquired 3,877 shares as Total Sys Svcs Inc (TSS)’s stock rose 34.12%. The Ghp Investment Advisors Inc holds 31,067 shares with $2.95M value, up from 27,190 last quarter. Total Sys Svcs Inc now has $23.05B valuation. The stock decreased 2.24% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $130.26. About 892,082 shares traded. Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) has risen 49.16% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.16% the S&P500. Some Historical TSS News: 24/04/2018 – Total System Services 1Q EPS 77c; 27/03/2018 – DP POLAND PLC – TOTAL SYSTEM SALES UP 51% TO PLN 58 MLN IN 2017; 12/03/2018 – TSYS CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER PATRICIA WATSON NAMED AS ONE OF THE MOST INFLUENTIAL WOMEN IN PAYMENTS; 12/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SIGNED LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH BANK OF WEST, A SUBSIDIARY OF BNP PARIBAS; 25/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC TSS.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $99 FROM $97; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13, EST. 100C; 24/04/2018 – TSS SEES FY ADJ EPS CONT OPS $4.25 TO $4.35, EST. $4.18; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES INC – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS (GAAP) $3.00 TO $3.10; 24/04/2018 – TOTAL SYSTEM SERVICES – ON APRIL 23, ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT PROVIDES CO WITH A $1.75 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY; 08/03/2018 – ALLEGIANT TRAVEL CO – FEB TOTAL SYSTEM LOAD FACTOR 82.2% VS 79.7%

More notable recent InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC), A Stock That Climbed 44% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does The InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Share Price Fall With The Market? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “InterDigital Inc (IDCC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “InterDigital (IDCC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “InterDigital to Demo Innovative Video Solutions at SIGGRAPH – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold IDCC shares while 79 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 23.02 million shares or 4.67% less from 24.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bancorp has 5,274 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.01% in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Alps Advisors reported 7,918 shares. The New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt has invested 0.12% in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Segall Bryant Hamill Limited Liability holds 0.3% of its portfolio in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) for 295,067 shares. Burney stated it has 33,285 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 320 shares. Moreover, Riverhead Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Shell Asset Management stated it has 0.01% in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). Geode Capital Management owns 409,907 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Ftb Advsr owns 29 shares. Bessemer Grp Incorporated accumulated 36,600 shares. 202,180 are held by Morgan Stanley. Us Bank De stated it has 0% in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC). General Amer Investors Commerce reported 143,966 shares or 0.94% of all its holdings.

Fort Lp increased Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) stake by 4,469 shares to 21,811 valued at $2.51M in 2019Q1. It also upped Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) stake by 3,001 shares and now owns 12,724 shares. Roper Technologies Inc (NYSE:ROP) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold TSS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 131.60 million shares or 5.48% less from 139.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greatmark Inv Ptnrs has 40,225 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 130,108 shares. Synovus Financial holds 12.42 million shares. Korea Inv Corp owns 29,142 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System holds 0.13% or 1.08M shares. 184 are owned by Gradient Investments Ltd. Moreover, Tudor Investment Et Al has 0.14% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 36,001 shares. Lazard Asset Mngmt Llc invested in 0.01% or 55,347 shares. 331,195 were accumulated by Morgan Stanley. Brinker Incorporated stated it has 0.12% in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 13,989 shares or 0.06% of the stock. 81,918 are owned by Decatur Capital Mgmt Incorporated. Philadelphia Fin Management Of San Francisco Limited Com invested in 172,133 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 23,265 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 0.05% invested in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) for 3,000 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $7.37 million activity. WOODS M TROY sold 47,812 shares worth $4.36M. Another trade for 2,297 shares valued at $209,548 was made by WEAVER DORENDA K on Friday, February 8. 11,273 shares were sold by GRIFFITH G SANDERS III, worth $1.03 million on Friday, February 8. $787,471 worth of stock was sold by Watson Patricia A on Friday, February 8. $979,687 worth of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) was sold by Todd Paul M on Friday, February 8.

Among 2 analysts covering Total System Services (NYSE:TSS), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Total System Services had 7 analyst reports since March 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of TSS in report on Friday, March 29 with “Outperform” rating. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $115 target in Wednesday, April 17 report.