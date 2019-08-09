Ghp Investment Advisors Has Lifted Stake in Essent Group LTD (ESNT) as Share Value Declined; Osborne Partners Capital Management Increases Holding in Chevron (CVX)

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 56.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc bought 14,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The hedge fund held 41,017 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.05 million, up from 26,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.45 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.47% or $4.13 during the last trading session, reaching $123.23. About 8.86 million shares traded or 48.52% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 20/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/20/2018 05:38 PM; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Tengiz Growth Project in Kazakhstan on Track to Deliver First Production in 2022; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 08:33 AM; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – CHEVRON SA AND OTHER OIL FIRMS SETTLE INFORMATION SHARING COMPLAINT FOR SUPPLY OF DIESEL; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project; 29/05/2018 – DOF ASA DOF.OL – DOF HAS BEEN AWARDED A CONTRACT BY CHEVRON NORTH SEA LIMITED FOR VESSEL SKANDI KVITSØY; 24/05/2018 – Sea-Land Chemical Company and Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP Expand Distribution Relationship to Include Normal Alpha; 29/03/2018 – BRAZIL GRANTS BLOCK IN SANTOS BASIN TO CONSORTIUM LED BY CHEVRON AND REPSOL; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON – AN AVERAGE OF 98 PCT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED FOR 10 NOMINEES FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT ANNUAL STOCKHOLDERS MEETING

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 65.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc bought 16,885 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 42,732 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.86 million, up from 25,847 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.74B market cap company. The stock increased 2.31% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $47.01. About 394,486 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q REV. $167.5M, EST. $166.3M; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – ALL OTHER MATERIAL TERMS OF CREDIT AGREEMENT, AS AMENDED BY AMENDMENT, REMAIN UNCHANGED; 30/05/2018 – Essent Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT 1Q EPS $1.13, EST. $1.05; 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Announces Jane Chwick and Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP LTD – TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR AN INCREASE IN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT TO $275 MLN FROM $250 MLN; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q EPS $1.13; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $424.4 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes; 23/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP REPORTS CLOSING OF $424.4M REINSURANCE TRANSACTION; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Closes $424.4M Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes Offering

