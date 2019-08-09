Ghp Investment Advisors Has Increased Microsoft (MSFT) Holding By $359,775; Spartan Motors (SPAR) Sentiment Is 1.23

Spartan Motors Inc (SPAR) investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.02, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 54 institutional investors increased and opened new holdings, while 44 sold and reduced holdings in Spartan Motors Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 23.28 million shares, down from 23.40 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Spartan Motors Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 28 Increased: 38 New Position: 16.

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 3.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc acquired 3,075 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Ghp Investment Advisors Inc holds 81,031 shares with $9.56 million value, up from 77,956 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $137.97. About 14.08M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 27/03/2018 – L3 TECHNOLOGIES – ANNOUNCED FIVE-YEAR STRATEGIC CLOUD COMPUTING COLLABORATION WITH MICROSOFT; 02/04/2018 – Babcock & Wilcox’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Span Ethylene, Coal-Fired and Waste-to-Fuel Facilities; 17/05/2018 – Vology Welcomes Mike Ehresman as Vice President of Sales Enablement; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE HAS AN INCREDIBLE CONSUMER PRODUCT; 17/05/2018 – Capstone Secures 1 MW CHP Order for a Large Chemical Manufacturer in The Mid-Atlantic United States; 09/03/2018 – Ignition Partners Adds Former Microsoft CIO Jim DuBois and Former Amazon Executive and Datasphere CEO Satbir Khanuja as Venture; 19/03/2018 – WSP Global’s $12.7 Billion in Active Projects Fueled by Oil Sands, Mining, Transport, an Industrial Info News Alert; 06/03/2018 – Robin Systems announces extension of Hybrid Cloud support to Microsoft Azure as well as for SAP HANA, MS-SQL, IBM DB2 & Packaged Enterprise Applications; 20/04/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: RIB AND MICROSOFT JOIN FORCES TO CREATE THE WORLD’S NO.1 VERTICAL CLOUD FOR THE CONSTRUCTION AND REAL ESTATE INDUSTRIES; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Microsoft (MSFT) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” on August 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft Continues To Amaze – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) and Artificial Intelligence – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: KR, REGI, MSFT – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft (MSFT) 4th Quarter Earnings: What to Expect – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. Wedbush has “Outperform” rating and $15500 target. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, April 25 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, July 19. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Underperform” rating by Jefferies on Tuesday, June 25. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Friday, July 19. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, April 25. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $14300 target. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $140 target in Thursday, February 21 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard C Young & has invested 1.08% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Premier Asset Lc holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 6,139 shares. Portland Advsrs Llc, Maine-based fund reported 44,953 shares. James Investment Rech has invested 1.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Corp has 0.86% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8,578 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 199,301 are owned by Lvm Mi. Carnegie Cap Asset Management Ltd invested in 2.12% or 261,841 shares. Wesbanco Retail Bank reported 327,776 shares stake. Hartford Inv Mgmt Co accumulated 957,416 shares. The Rhode Island-based Amica Retiree Trust has invested 3.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Ifrah Fincl Services Inc holds 0.62% or 13,749 shares in its portfolio. Greenwood Gearhart holds 2,452 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 1.97M are held by Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma. Bb&T Limited Liability Co invested 1.49% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Zuckerman Investment Group Llc holds 2.62% of its portfolio in Spartan Motors, Inc. for 1.26 million shares. Rk Capital Management Llc owns 559,266 shares or 1.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Trellus Management Company Llc has 1.27% invested in the company for 75,561 shares. The Oregon-based Pacific Ridge Capital Partners Llc has invested 1.22% in the stock. Summit Creek Advisors Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 634,008 shares.

Spartan Motors, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engineers, makes, and sells heavy-duty and custom vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. The company has market cap of $441.89 million. It operates through three divisions: Emergency Response Vehicles, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles. It has a 36.76 P/E ratio. The Emergency Response Vehicles segment offers emergency response chassis and vehicles, and aerial ladder components, as well as aftermarket repair parts and accessories under the Spartan ERV brand name.