Ghp Investment Advisors Has Increased Its Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) Position; As Colfax (CFX) Stock Rose, Weitz Investment Management Has Decreased Holding by $6.00 Million

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH) by 17.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc bought 6,522 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,803 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, up from 37,281 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Texas Roadhouse Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $53.54. About 574,743 shares traded. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) has declined 9.58% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.01% the S&P500. Some Historical TXRH News: 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE 1Q ADJ EPS 76C, EST. 76C; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE 1Q ADJ EPS 76C; 19/04/2018 – TEXAS ROADHOUSE INC TXRH.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $56; 09/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse, Inc. to Announce First Quarter Earnings on April 30, 2018; 18/05/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Names Tonya Robinson Chief Fincl Officer; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees Positive Comparable Restaurant Sales Growth for 201; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse 1Q Rev $627.7M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Sees 2017 Total Capital Expenditures $165 M to $175 M; 30/04/2018 – Texas Roadhouse Comparable Restaurant Sales at Company Restaurants for First 4 Weeks in 2Q Rose About 8.5% Vs. Prior Yr; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Roadhouse Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXRH)

Weitz Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Colfax Corp (CFX) by 11.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weitz Investment Management Inc sold 207,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.22% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.62 million shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.98M, down from 1.82M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Colfax Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.04% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $27.14. About 1.22M shares traded. Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) has declined 17.73% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.16% the S&P500.

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $821.66 million and $776.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJS) by 2,120 shares to 120,787 shares, valued at $17.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IJT) by 2,895 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,853 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold TXRH shares while 86 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 61.99 million shares or 3.17% less from 64.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Polen Cap Management Limited Liability holds 11,350 shares. Bessemer Grp reported 75,300 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Ohio-based Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.03% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Co has invested 0.17% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH). Congress Asset Management Ma holds 1.2% in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) or 1.47M shares. Envestnet Asset reported 107,944 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Cwm Ltd Llc accumulated 651 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System accumulated 103,866 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mai Capital owns 15,249 shares. Tradewinds Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company, Washington-based fund reported 163 shares. Sumitomo Life Insurance invested in 0.24% or 28,685 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De has 402,051 shares. 3,835 are held by Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. Arrowstreet Lp owns 0.08% invested in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) for 523,160 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt has 0.03% invested in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) for 16,990 shares.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $992,439 activity.

Weitz Investment Management Inc, which manages about $5.99B and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 46,936 shares to 1.37M shares, valued at $58.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vulcan Matls Co (NYSE:VMC) by 18,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 292,010 shares, and has risen its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.72 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold CFX shares while 40 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 106.47 million shares or 16.58% more from 91.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Bancorporation De has 29,341 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.11% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Tiaa Cref Management owns 401,571 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Ameriprise Fincl Inc invested in 246,928 shares. Private Mgmt Inc accumulated 825,521 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Moreover, Amalgamated Natl Bank has 0.01% invested in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX) for 17,357 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 2,205 shares. Cooke Bieler Limited Partnership reported 6.56 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 216,660 shares. Cove Street Cap Limited Co holds 913,925 shares. American International Grp owns 189,407 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The New York-based Incline Mngmt Llc has invested 4.86% in Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFX). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 492,355 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio.