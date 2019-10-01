Ghp Investment Advisors Has Increased By $307,020 Its Caci Intl (CACI) Stake; Pimco California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) Sentiment Is 1.14

Pimco California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.03, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 8 investment managers increased or opened new equity positions, while 7 sold and reduced equity positions in Pimco California Municipal Income Fund. The investment managers in our database now possess: 849,583 shares, up from 647,620 shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Pimco California Municipal Income Fund in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 5 Increased: 3 New Position: 5.

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc increased Caci Intl Inc (CACI) stake by 8.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc acquired 1,505 shares as Caci Intl Inc (CACI)’s stock rose 13.22%. The Ghp Investment Advisors Inc holds 19,240 shares with $3.94 million value, up from 17,735 last quarter. Caci Intl Inc now has $5.68B valuation. The stock decreased 1.28% or $2.95 during the last trading session, reaching $228.31. About 78,409 shares traded. CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) has risen 25.82% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 30/04/2018 – CACI Executive Chairman And Chairman Of The Board Dr. J.P. (Jack) London Named National Association Of Corporate Directors Governance Fellow; 28/03/2018 – CSRA SAYS CACI NOTIFIED CSRA IT WAS WITHDRAWING CACI PROPOSAL; 18/03/2018 – ganadineroamerica: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA: sources (Reuters) – U.S. defense contractor; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Shuns CSRA Price War as CACI Bids $7.2 Billion; 28/03/2018 – CACI WITHDRAWS OFFER TO BUY CSRA; 18/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL INC CACI.N OFFERS $15 IN CASH AND 0.184 OF ITS OWNS SHARES FOR EACH CSRA INC CSRA.N SHARE; 15/03/2018 – CACI Awarded Prime Position on $17.5 Billion Multiple-Award Defense Information Systems Agency ENCORE III Contract; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Places Ratings Of Caci Int’l Under Review For Downgrade; 18/03/2018 – CACI Makes Bid for CSRA, Seeking to Break Up General Dynamics Deal for CSRA; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s confirms ratings of CACI lnt’l including CFR of Ba2, outlook stable

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold CACI shares while 106 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 20.13 million shares or 4.81% less from 21.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.02% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 63,541 shares. Copper Rock Prtn Ltd holds 1.83% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) for 120,877 shares. Swiss Financial Bank holds 46,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0% invested in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability reported 19,185 shares stake. City Hldg Com holds 78 shares. M&T Bank stated it has 3,730 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fort Ltd Partnership owns 14,026 shares or 0.55% of their US portfolio. Mackay Shields Lc invested in 45,163 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.03% in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) or 32,350 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Com holds 0.01% or 5,779 shares. Meeder Asset Management Incorporated reported 4,394 shares stake. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.06% or 27,008 shares. Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Company invested 0.05% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI). Leuthold Grp Ltd Liability invested in 0.07% or 2,544 shares.

More notable recent CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Focus On Improving This Fundamental Metric? – Yahoo Finance” on September 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CACI +1.6% on bullish Barclays start – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CACI receives $197M Army contract – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CACI targets raised after investor day – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering CACI Int`l (NYSE:CACI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. CACI Int`l has $26900 highest and $20000 lowest target. $241.14’s average target is 5.62% above currents $228.31 stock price. CACI Int`l had 11 analyst reports since May 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, June 21. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, September 18 by Goldman Sachs. Credit Suisse upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, August 20 report.

The stock increased 0.56% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.79. About 18,867 shares traded. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More notable recent PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “PIMCO Closed-End Funds Declare Monthly Common Share Distributions – Benzinga” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PCQ: Don’t Pull A Muscle While Stretching For Yield – Seeking Alpha” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PCQ: It Can Sustain This Premium – Seeking Alpha” on March 25, 2019. More interesting news about PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PIMCO Cries For Argentina – August Update – Seeking Alpha” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund declares $0.077 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 02, 2019.