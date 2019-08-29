Ghp Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) Position as Market Valuation Rose; Tiverton Asset Management Has Lowered Its Boeing Co/The (BA) Stake by $818,007

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) by 93.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc sold 75,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 5,619 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $305,000, down from 80,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in California Wtr Svc Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $56.25. About 115,997 shares traded. California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has risen 31.83% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CWT News: 12/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within GDS HOLDINGS, California Water Service Group Holding, Gladstone Commercial, Ocean Rig U; 26/04/2018 – California Water Service Group Confirms Proposal To Acquire SJW Group For $68.25 Per Share In Cash; 25/04/2018 – California Water Made Takeover Bid for SJW; 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – California Water Service Company – 04/21/2018 12:45 PM; 22/03/2018 – CPUC OKS REVISED COST OF CAPITAL PROPOSAL FOR CALIFORNIA WATER; 07/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Opens 2018 College Scholarship Program in California, Hawaii, and Washington; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE CONFIDENT CAN GET REGULATORY APPROVAL; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER 1Q LOSS/SHR 5C, EST. EPS 5C; 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Letter to Stockholders; 02/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Files Preliminary Proxy Materials To Urge SJW Group’s Stockholders To Vote Against Proposed Merger With Connecticut Water

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc sold 2,147 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 42,460 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.20 million, down from 44,607 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $2.77 during the last trading session, reaching $362.74. About 2.63 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/05/2018 – SPACEX ABORTS PLANNED LAUNCH OF ITS UPDATED VERSION OF FALCON 9 ROCKET FROM KENNEDY SPACE CENTER IN FLORIDA -LIVE WEBCAST; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 26/03/2018 – QANTAS MAY CONVERT MORE BOEING 787 ORDERS THIS YEAR: JOYCE; 15/05/2018 – BA/@wto: Appellate Body issues report on EU compliance in Airbus dispute #TradeDisputes; 04/04/2018 – BOEING – EXPANDING COMMERCIAL SERVICES CAPABILITY IN LATIN AMERICA WITH NEW CUSTOMER ORDERS FROM GOL AIRLINES & AEROMEXICO; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS PURCHASE COMPRISES ALL-CASH TRANSACTION FOR $63/SHR; 18/05/2018 – IAG ICAG.L CEO SAYS WILL NOT MAKE HOSTILE BID FOR NORWEGIAN AIR SHUTTLE NWC.OL , WILL NOT ENGAGE IN A BIDDING WAR; 10/04/2018 – BOEING BA.N – AIRLINE PURCHASED 50 OF BOEING’S NEW 737 MAX 10 AIRPLANE; 13/03/2018 – Brazil Said to See Boeing-Embraer Deal Hurt by U.S. Steel Tariff; 27/04/2018 – EMBRAER CEO SAYS GIVEN STRONG E-JET SALES ACTIVITY, BOOK-TO-BILL RATIO IN COMMERCIAL JET DIVISION MAY BE ABOVE 1 THIS YEAR

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $821.66M and $776.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 7,960 shares to 56,289 shares, valued at $2.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust by 11,178 shares in the quarter, for a total of 83,448 shares, and has risen its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 14 investors sold CWT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 1.10% less from 35.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company invested in 0% or 8,210 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Corp reported 37,170 shares. Stifel Corp invested in 0% or 8,692 shares. Bluestein R H And invested in 6,000 shares. Corecommodity Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.45% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Hexavest stated it has 0% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Hightower Lc invested 0% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp reported 1.61M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 1,319 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 16,198 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Metropolitan Life Insur Co owns 18,981 shares. Parkside Retail Bank Trust accumulated 443 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 2,040 are held by Advisory Services Lc. Aperio Lc holds 36,510 shares.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 57,713 shares to 140,988 shares, valued at $4.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 5,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,107 shares, and has risen its stake in Quintiles Transnational Holdings Inc.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 37.63 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Group has 39.94 million shares for 0.6% of their portfolio. Financial Advisory Service, Kansas-based fund reported 3,466 shares. U S Global Investors invested in 2.15% or 13,022 shares. Sfe Investment Counsel has 6,192 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.11% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Cornerstone invested in 4,094 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Btr Management Incorporated stated it has 3,528 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Fil Ltd reported 5,971 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Finemark Bancorp And has 43,241 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Icon Advisers Comm holds 0.3% or 7,800 shares. Harvey Investment Comm accumulated 700 shares. Millennium Mgmt Lc accumulated 269,554 shares. Cap Advisors Ltd Liability reported 25,944 shares. Moore Cap Mngmt Lp reported 25,000 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Bb&T Llc accumulated 0.2% or 53,325 shares.

