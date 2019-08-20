Ghp Investment Advisors Has Cut Its California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) Position by $4.06 Million as Market Value Rose; Apis Capital Advisors Has Raised Amarin Plc (AMRN) Position by $22.33 Million

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) by 93.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc sold 75,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 5,619 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $305,000, down from 80,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in California Wtr Svc Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $55.63. About 208,623 shares traded. California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has risen 31.83% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CWT News: 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Letter to Stockholders; 08/03/2018 CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP CWT.N : UBS STARTS WITH SELL; TARGET PRICE $34; 11/05/2018 – California Water Service Group Responds to SJW Group’s Deceptive Letter to Stockholders; 26/04/2018 – SJW Group Rejects Unsolicited Non-Binding lndication of Interest from California Water Service Group; 25/04/2018 – California Water Move Could Set Up Rare Four-Way Bidding War; 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – California Water Service Company – 04/21/2018 12:45 PM; 26/04/2018 – CWT CONFIRMS PROPOSAL TO BUY SJW GROUP FOR $68.25/SHR IN CASH; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE: SJW REJECTED PROPOSAL ON APRIL 13; 11/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE REITERATES CALL FOR SJW TO ENGAGE; 26/04/2018 – SJW GROUP- BOARD DETERMINED THAT THERE IS “SIGNIFICANT RISK” CAL WATER’S PROPOSED TRANSACTION WOULD NOT CLOSE IN A REASONABLE PERIOD OF TIME

Apis Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amarin Corp Plc (AMRN) by 11167% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apis Capital Advisors Llc bought 1.12M shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% . The institutional investor held 1.13M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.39M, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apis Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amarin Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.59B market cap company. The stock increased 3.37% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $15.66. About 8.25 million shares traded. Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) has risen 658.78% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 658.78% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRN News: 21/03/2018 – AMARIN CORPORATION PLC – MINISTRY OF PUBLIC HEALTH IN LEBANON HAS APPROVED VASCEPA; 04/04/2018 – Amarin’s REDUCE-IT Cardiovascular Outcomes Study Reaches 100% Mark for Estimated Onset of Target Primary Major Adverse Cardiovascular Events; 02/05/2018 – Amarin 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 24/05/2018 – AMARIN – TEVA MAY FIRST BEGIN SELLING ITS GENERIC VERSION OF VASCEPA IN U.S. ON AUGUST 9, 2029, OR EARLIER UNDER CERTAIN CUSTOMARY CIRCUMSTANCES; 09/05/2018 – AMARIN PRINTING AND PUBLISHING PCL – APPOINTS SIRI BUNPITUKGATE AS EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 12/03/2018 Vascepa® (Icosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipids and Inflammatory Markers in Patients With Persi; 12/03/2018 – Real-World Data Supports Association Between Elevated Triglyceride Levels and Increased Cardiovascular Events and Healthcare Costs; 12/03/2018 – Real-World Data Supports Association Between Elevated Triglyceride Levels and Increased Cardiovascular Events and Healthcare Co; 02/05/2018 – Amarin 1Q Rev $43.9M; 12/03/2018 – Vascepa® (lcosapent Ethyl) Showed Reductions in Potentially Atherogenic Lipids and lnflammatory Markers in Patients With Persistent High Triglycerides and Elevated High-Sensitivity C-Reactive Protein (hsCRP)

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $821.66M and $776.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 100 shares to 400 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 4,878 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,366 shares, and has risen its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW).

More notable recent California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About California Water Service Group’s (NYSE:CWT) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Water Stocks Win Upgrades: Are Any of Them Buys? – Motley Fool” published on December 06, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “California Water Service Group Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Results Announcement and Teleconference – GlobeNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “NEWS RELEASE: California Water Service Group Opens 2019 College Scholarship Program – GlobeNewswire” published on April 29, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Chico Fourth-Grade Class is Grand-Prize Winner for 2019 Cal Water H2O Challenge – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: March 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold CWT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 1.10% less from 35.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans reported 36,777 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.01% invested in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) for 35,054 shares. Parkside Bancshares & Tru has invested 0.01% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Llc has invested 0% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Comerica Bancshares stated it has 61,658 shares. Ghp Investment Inc accumulated 0.04% or 5,619 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 523 shares. Raymond James Fin Ser reported 21,153 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Sei Invests invested in 0% or 7,549 shares. Royal Bank Of Canada stated it has 0% in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT). Price T Rowe Assocs Md accumulated 3.02M shares. Pictet Asset Management owns 0.18% invested in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) for 1.52 million shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 2,600 shares in its portfolio. Hsbc Holding Public Lc has 0% invested in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 25 investors sold AMRN shares while 32 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 143.88 million shares or 3.00% more from 139.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. D E Shaw Inc holds 0.01% or 312,718 shares in its portfolio. Hightower Limited stated it has 41,156 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. West Chester Cap Advisors has 2.59% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 59,792 shares. Highland Limited Partnership holds 135,500 shares. Leisure Cap Mgmt invested in 0.17% or 9,870 shares. Advisory Svcs Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN). Crow Point Prtn Llc holds 0.07% or 19,411 shares. Prelude Cap Management Limited Co accumulated 1,750 shares. Hsbc Public Limited invested in 0% or 12,000 shares. Century Cos accumulated 95,715 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Incorporated holds 1,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jefferies Limited Liability Co invested in 0.01% or 33,069 shares. 66,503 are owned by Wolverine Asset Mngmt Ltd. Kemnay Advisory Services owns 0.33% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) for 75,038 shares. Moreover, Sei Investments has 0% invested in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN).

Apis Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $154.80M and $82.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (NYSE:I) by 100,000 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $1.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cyberoptics Corp (NASDAQ:CYBE) by 40,539 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,461 shares, and cut its stake in Green Dot Corp (NYSE:GDOT).

More notable recent Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Amarin a Buy? – Nasdaq” on April 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Amarin: A Spate Of Negative News That Ultimately Does Not Matter – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amarin: A Surprise AdCom For Vascepa – Seeking Alpha” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Healthcare – Top 5 Gainers / Losers – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amarin Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.