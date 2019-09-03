Ghp Investment Advisors Has Boosted Tetra Tech New (TTEK) Stake by $437,426; Ashmore Group Plc Holding in Grupo Aeroportuario Sur (ASR) Has Trimmed by $350,980

Ashmore Group Plc decreased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Sur (ASR) by 45.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc sold 2,180 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.06% . The institutional investor held 2,656 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $430,000, down from 4,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Grupo Aeroportuario Sur for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.20 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.15% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $147.39. About 60,827 shares traded. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) has declined 16.52% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.52% the S&P500. Some Historical ASR News: 05/04/2018 – ASUR CORRECTS MARCH TRAFFIC DATA; 26/04/2018 – ASUR Announces Resolutions Approved at the General Annual Ordinary Shareholders’ Meeting held on April 26th, 2018; 26/04/2018 – ASUR Files Form 20-F with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission; 23/04/2018 – ASUR 1Q OPER INCOME MXN2.20B, EST. MXN1.99B (2 EST.); 06/03/2018 – ASUR TOTAL FEB. PASSENGER TRAFFIC ROSE 1.5%; 26/04/2018 – ASUR SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE MXN6.78 CASH DIVIDEND; 06/03/2018 – Asur Total Airports Passenger Traffic Rose 1.5% Y/y in Feb; 06/03/2018 ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for February 2018; 03/05/2018 – ASUR Announces Total Passenger Traffic for April 2018; 08/03/2018 – ASUR Calls for a Shareholders’ Meeting

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Tetra Tech Inc New (TTEK) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc bought 7,414 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.43% . The institutional investor held 109,064 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50M, up from 101,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Tetra Tech Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.43 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $81.12. About 166,751 shares traded. Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) has risen 32.22% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.22% the S&P500. Some Historical TTEK News: 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Adj EPS 54c; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532.8M; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q Rev $532M; 04/04/2018 Tetra Tech’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Dominated by LNG, NGCC Facilities, an Industrial Info News Alert; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Raises 2018 View To Rev $2.15B-$2.25B; 02/05/2018 – TETRA TECH SEES 3Q EPS 62C TO 68C, EST. 59C; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech 2Q EPS 51c; 02/05/2018 – Tetra Tech Sees 3Q Rev $525M-$555M

Analysts await Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.06 earnings per share, up 17.05% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.76 per share. ASR’s profit will be $58.69 million for 17.89 P/E if the $2.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.48 actual earnings per share reported by Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.94% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold TTEK shares while 73 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 44.84 million shares or 1.14% less from 45.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Jersey-based Bessemer Grp has invested 0.02% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund reported 21,438 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 21,148 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. S&T Bancorporation Pa invested in 2.06% or 153,537 shares. 12,800 were accumulated by Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Corp. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability, a Illinois-based fund reported 16,732 shares. Parametric Assocs Lc reported 0.01% stake. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers invested 1% of its portfolio in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). Morgan Stanley accumulated 256,756 shares or 0% of the stock. Managed Asset Portfolios Limited Liability Co holds 445,841 shares or 6.58% of its portfolio. Sei holds 71,017 shares. Fil stated it has 0% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK). 8,849 are held by Amalgamated Financial Bank. American Grp has invested 0.01% in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK).

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $821.66 million and $776.12 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr by 43,346 shares to 278,116 shares, valued at $13.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 9,614 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,294 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IJT).