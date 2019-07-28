Ghp Investment Advisors Decreased Its Stake in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) as Share Value Declined; Page Arthur B Has Lowered Position in Mettler Toledo (MTD) as Stock Value Rose

Page Arthur B decreased its stake in Mettler Toledo (MTD) by 41.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Page Arthur B sold 466 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 661 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $478,000, down from 1,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Page Arthur B who had been investing in Mettler Toledo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $15.57 during the last trading session, reaching $775.11. About 334,676 shares traded or 96.77% up from the average. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has risen 26.40% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical MTD News: 09/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference May 22; 15/03/2018 Orangetheory Fitness Announces Mike Mettler As Senior Vice President Of Domestic Franchise Development; 21/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at UBS Global Healthcare Conference; 03/05/2018 – Mettler-Toledo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $20.10-Adj EPS $20.25; 03/05/2018 – METTLER-TOLEDO INTERNATIONAL INC MTD.N – MANAGEMENT ANTICIPATES LOCAL CURRENCY SALES GROWTH IN 2018 WILL BE APPROXIMATELY 6%; 08/05/2018 – REG-Mettler-Toledo International Inc. Announces Webcast of Presentation at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Health Care Conference; 10/04/2018 – Mettler-Toledo at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in California Wtr Svc Group (CWT) by 93.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc sold 75,170 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.16% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5,619 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $305,000, down from 80,789 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in California Wtr Svc Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $53.02. About 207,059 shares traded. California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) has risen 29.15% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CWT News: 30/05/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE REQUESTS RATE DECREASES DUE TO TAX LAW; 25/04/2018 – California Water Move Could Set Up Rare Four-Way Bidding War; 26/04/2018 – CWT CONFIRMS PROPOSAL TO BUY SJW GROUP FOR $68.25/SHR IN CASH; 21/04/2018 – DJ California Water Service Group, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CWT); 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER 1Q REV. $132.2M, EST. $113.4M (2 EST.); 26/04/2018 – SJW GROUP SAYS DETERMINED CAL WATER’S NON-BINDING INDICATION OF INTEREST NEITHER CONSTITUTED NOR WAS REASONABLY LIKELY TO LEAD TO A SUPERIOR PROPOSAL; 22/03/2018 – California Public Utilities Commission Approves Revised Cost of Capital Proposed Decision; 27/03/2018 – Willows Fifth-Graders Win 2018 Cal Water H2O Challenge Grand Prize; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE: SJW HAS REFUSED TO ENGAGE; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE:ALL-CASH PROPOSAL VALUED ABOUT $1.9B

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold MTD shares while 161 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 22.75 million shares or 13.84% less from 26.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 9 selling transactions for $60.25 million activity. SPOERRY ROBERT F also sold $15.41M worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) shares. On Monday, February 11 FILLIOL OLIVER A sold $22.59 million worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) or 34,000 shares. The insider Vadala Shawn sold $448,900. $3.83 million worth of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) was sold by Heidingsfelder Michael. Magloth Christian had sold 1,500 shares worth $1.00M on Tuesday, February 12. Chu Wah-Hui sold $255,744 worth of stock or 384 shares.

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $821.66M and $776.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust by 11,178 shares to 83,448 shares, valued at $5.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 9,221 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,534 shares, and has risen its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.30, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 14 investors sold CWT shares while 48 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.20 million shares or 1.10% less from 35.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.