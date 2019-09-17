Ghp Investment Advisors Cut Its Mastercard (MA) Position by $426,096; As Fnb Pa (FNB) Shares Rose, Hamlin Capital Management Increased Its Stake

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 11.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc sold 1,614 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 12,119 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.21M, down from 13,733 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $278.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $274.08. About 2.69M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CARLO ENRICO TO LEAD LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN REGION; 15/03/2018 – MASTERCARD FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard’s Revenue Boosted by Increased Consumer Spending–3rd Update; 26/04/2018 – The Town of Narragansett, Rhode Island Clerk’s Office Deploys SailPoint Over-the-Counter (OTC); 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD XOXB.KL – CO HAS YET TO ENTER INTO ANY FORM OF AGREEMENT WITH MASTERCARD; 29/03/2018 – Mastercard Incorporated to Host Conference Call on First-Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 03/05/2018 – Mastercard blames cryptocurrencies for slight drop in first-quarter growth; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q EPS $1.41; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Choon Phong Goh to Bd of Directors; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES GILBERTO CALDART PRESIDENT, INTL

Hamlin Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Fnb Corp Pa (FNB) by 1.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamlin Capital Management Llc bought 42,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.17% . The institutional investor held 2.91 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.20M, up from 2.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamlin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Fnb Corp Pa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.58. About 2.05 million shares traded or 17.11% up from the average. F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) has declined 7.24% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FNB News: 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q EPS 26c; 19/03/2018 – FNB CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS – FIRSTRAND HAS BEEN AWARDED SHORT-TERM INSURANCE LICENCE BY THE FINANCIAL SERVICES BOARD; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp 1Q Net $86.8M; 24/04/2018 – FNB Corp Saw 1Q Growth in Total Loans of $1.1B; 06/03/2018 F.N.B. Corporation to Anchor New Charlotte Region Headquarters Building; 29/05/2018 – FNB Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: EUS FNB Versus FNA With On-Site Cytopathology in Solid Pancreatic Masses; 20/03/2018 – FNB NAMIBIA NAMES RJC HAMER AS A DIRECTOR; 19/03/2018 – FNB – LICENCE WILL ENABLE FNB TO BECOME COMPLETE INSURER, WITH THE ABILITY TO UNDERWRITE SHORT AND LONG-TERM INSURANCE TO BUSINESSES AND RETAIL CUSTOMERS; 02/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS FNB’S RATINGS, OUTLOOK TO STABLE FROM POSITIVE

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $821.66M and $821.41M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corning Inc (NYSE:GLW) by 14,096 shares to 97,943 shares, valued at $3.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caci Intl Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 1,505 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,240 shares, and has risen its stake in Icf Intl Inc (NASDAQ:ICFI).

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 33.92 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon had bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560 on Wednesday, July 31. 1,735 shares valued at $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon had bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560 on Wednesday, July 31. 1,735 shares valued at $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $97,929 activity. 500 shares were bought by Bena Pamela A, worth $6,040. On Tuesday, August 13 the insider CHIAFULLO JAMES D bought $3,297. $22,140 worth of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) was bought by Mencini Frank C on Tuesday, August 13.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.30, from 1.31 in 2019Q1.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $97,929 activity. 500 shares were bought by Bena Pamela A, worth $6,040. On Tuesday, August 13 the insider CHIAFULLO JAMES D bought $3,297. $22,140 worth of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) was bought by Mencini Frank C on Tuesday, August 13.

Hamlin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.70B and $2.33B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 76,087 shares to 678,860 shares, valued at $74.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 12,853 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 983,655 shares, and cut its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).

