Ghp Investment Advisors Boosted Microsoft (MSFT) Position; Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stock Price Rose While Ithaka Group Has Boosted by $5.06 Million Its Holding

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 3.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc bought 3,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 81,031 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.56M, up from 77,956 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $133.39. About 32.52M shares traded or 32.08% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Blockchain startup Pundi X hires chief counsel: former Microsoft and Ethereum veteran, David Ben Kay; 21/05/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS LAB CREATE MAY FAIL FOR USERS, WORKING ON UPDATE; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft on track for strongest annual growth in over a decade; 10/05/2018 – Global Convergence, Inc. (GCI) Completes SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type Il Attestation; 25/04/2018 – Microsoft Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – GoodData Announces Advancements to Security Framework to Ensure Customer Compliance; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, GOOG, TWTR and 1 more: British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a joint campaign that proposes putting legal liability and possible fines on companies for failing to control the presence of jihadist content on their platforms. v; 14/05/2018 – Zerto Wins Big at The Channel Company’s Annual Midsize Enterprise Summit; 16/05/2018 – Ping Identity Announces Integration of PingFederate with Microsoft Azure Active Directory Connect; 10/04/2018 – PROS Announces Participation in Hannover Messe

Ithaka Group Llc increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) by 30.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc bought 8,882 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.52% . The institutional investor held 37,977 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.67 million, up from 29,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.85B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $15.69 during the last trading session, reaching $484.58. About 698,418 shares traded or 4.44% up from the average. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 3.28% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.28% the S&P500.

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35M and $627.58 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 10,934 shares to 282,640 shares, valued at $44.15 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ulta Beauty Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,319 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,883 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA).

Since March 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $3.73 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold ISRG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 96.06 million shares or 11.70% less from 108.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, New Mexico-based fund reported 9,564 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mngmt Communications holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 1,979 shares. Highland Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 5,000 shares. Fisher Asset Limited Liability holds 0% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) or 1,440 shares. Finemark Fincl Bank Tru, Florida-based fund reported 6,973 shares. Neuberger Berman Ltd Co reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Mcrae Mngmt has invested 0.4% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Amer Svcs holds 0.1% or 525 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.52% or 1.28M shares. 32,189 were accumulated by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Kentucky Retirement reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Scotia Capital owns 1,782 shares. The New Jersey-based Fin Architects has invested 0.04% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Fifth Third Comml Bank holds 0% or 993 shares in its portfolio. Moors & Cabot holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) for 698 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Mutual Insurance invested 3.45% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Vaughan Nelson Invest Ltd Partnership holds 1.13 million shares or 1.79% of its portfolio. 22,479 are held by Diversified Trust Communication. Diamond Hill Capital Management Incorporated, a Ohio-based fund reported 3.45 million shares. Flow Traders Us accumulated 6,541 shares. Lynch & Assocs In holds 155,107 shares. Cutler Inv Counsel reported 2.72% stake. Beacon Finance Grp stated it has 32,074 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Moreover, Hutchinson Cap Mngmt Ca has 2.93% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 82,515 shares. Stearns Finance Serv stated it has 1.18% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Schaper Benz & Wise Inv Counsel Wi, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 52,449 shares. Spears Abacus Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 504,921 shares or 7.6% of all its holdings. Penbrook Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 5.55% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 2.83 million were accumulated by Pointstate Cap Limited Partnership. Covington Capital Management holds 2.51% or 343,745 shares in its portfolio.

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $821.66M and $776.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJT) by 2,895 shares to 81,853 shares, valued at $14.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 2,893 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,525 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr.