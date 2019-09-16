Ghp Investment Advisors Boosted Eplus (PLUS) Position; Alterity Therapeutics Limited – American Depositar (ATHE) Shorts Decreased By 2.06%

Alterity Therapeutics Limited – American Depositar (NASDAQ:ATHE) had a decrease of 2.06% in short interest. ATHE’s SI was 190,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.06% from 194,000 shares previously. With 52,100 avg volume, 4 days are for Alterity Therapeutics Limited – American Depositar (NASDAQ:ATHE)’s short sellers to cover ATHE’s short positions. It closed at $1.08 lastly. It is down 53.26% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.26% the S&P500.

Ghp Investment Advisors Inc increased Eplus Inc (PLUS) stake by 240.61% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ghp Investment Advisors Inc acquired 9,925 shares as Eplus Inc (PLUS)’s stock declined 19.01%. The Ghp Investment Advisors Inc holds 14,050 shares with $969,000 value, up from 4,125 last quarter. Eplus Inc now has $1.07B valuation. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $78.86. About 14,546 shares traded. ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) has declined 22.55% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PLUS News: 09/05/2018 – EPlus Expands Executive Management Team With Darren Raiguel as Oper Chief; 04/04/2018 – ePlus Wins Healthcare Solution Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 26/04/2018 – EPlus Announces Stk Repurchase Program; 30/05/2018 – ePlus Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 24/05/2018 – ePlus 4Q EPS 65c; 05/04/2018 – EPlus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – EPlus Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – ePlus Expands Executive Management Team with Chief Operating Officer; 28/03/2018 ePlus at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ ePlus inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLUS)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold PLUS shares while 48 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 11.81 million shares or 3.45% less from 12.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Financial Inc accumulated 109,803 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Perkins Cap Management owns 9,000 shares. Blackrock Inc has 1.98 million shares. Parametric Limited Liability owns 40,044 shares. Ghp Invest Advisors Incorporated owns 14,050 shares. Great West Life Assurance Co Can accumulated 18,026 shares. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS). Fiera Corporation reported 0.01% in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS). 3,103 were reported by Menta Cap Ltd Co. Prudential Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) for 31,320 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 4,635 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0% of its portfolio in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS). 14,331 were reported by Indexiq Advsrs Lc. Moreover, Benjamin F Edwards & Company Incorporated has 0.01% invested in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) for 1,000 shares. Us Bankshares De has invested 0% in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS).

