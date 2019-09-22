Ghost Tree Capital Upped Stake in Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) by $1.80 Million; Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding Held by Compton Capital Management Inc

Compton Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 408.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Compton Capital Management Inc bought 3,542 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 4,410 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.08M, up from 868 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $220.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $232.89. About 6.25 million shares traded or 68.74% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 08/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare, North Carolina Safety-Net Health System Partner to Support Medicaid Beneficiaries and People with Dual Specia; 23/04/2018 – Lyfebulb and UnitedHealth Group Announce an Innovation Challenge for Patient Entrepreneurs with lnflammatory Bowel Disease; 13/03/2018 – FTC Asks for More Info to Review UnitedHealth, DaVita Deal; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Rev $55.19B; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH SEES FY ADJ EPS $12.40 TO $12.65; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 13/03/2018 – DAVITA – FTC SENT SECOND REQUEST AS PER HART-SCOTT-RODINO ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF CO’S PENDING DEAL WITH OPTUM; 05/04/2018 – Ascensia Diabetes Care Announces Expanded Access to Contour®Next Meters and Test Strips for Unitedhealthcare Members With Diabetes

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) by 11.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 150,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.53% . The hedge fund held 1.45M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.10M, up from 1.30M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Amicus Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $9.45. About 4.00 million shares traded or 11.59% up from the average. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) has declined 13.23% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FOLD News: 08/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech updates: Amicus, Aveo Oncology, Akcea Therapeutics, and Ionis Pharma; 16/04/2018 – DYNAVAX INTERIM DATA FOR SD-101 IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA® (; 08/05/2018 – AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC – REAFFIRMS FY18 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $75M-$85M AT TOP END OF RANGE; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 15/03/2018 – New Jersey AG: Attorney General Grewal Joins Amicus Briefs to Protect New Jersey Residents Against Sexual Orientation; 30/05/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics Launches Galafold (Migalastat) for Fabry Disease in Japan; 08/05/2018 – AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC – CONTINUES TO EXPECT FULL-YEAR 2018 NET CASH SPEND BETWEEN $230 MLN AND $260 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management LP Exits Position in Amicus; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC FOLD.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $75 MLN TO $85 MLN

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. 20,000 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares with value of $4.64 million were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.07 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.43, from 1.64 in 2019Q1.