Ghost Tree Capital Upped Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Position by $7.16 Million as Share Value Declined; Mcdaniel Terry & Co Position In Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) Was Has Raised

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 45,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.93M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $169.3. About 484,522 shares traded or 31.84% up from the average. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 07/05/2018 – Sage Communications Wins Multiple Gold and Platinum Hermes Creative Awards for Nonprofit and Government Clients; 25/04/2018 – Vena Adds FP&A Integration to Sage Intacct’s Cloud Financial Management System; 27/03/2018 – FORTUNE Magazine and Great Places to Work Name Sage’s San Jose Sage lntacct Office One of the Bay Area’s Best Workplaces; 14/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Sage culls senior executives to simplify operations; 14/05/2018 – Sage Gold Reports Latest Mill Run; 23/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics: Brexanolone IV Received Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Sept 2016; 08/05/2018 – New Sage research reveals Canadian micro-businesses footing the tax bill of large companies; 18/04/2018 – Intacct Corporat: Sage Intacct and GuideStar Improve Financial Health & Sustainability for Nonprofit Organizations with; 29/05/2018 – Brookfield Public Securities Group Achieves 40 Percent Improvement in Operational Efficiencies with Sage lntacct

Mcdaniel Terry & Co increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) by 36.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdaniel Terry & Co bought 55,512 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.72% . The institutional investor held 208,347 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.53M, up from 152,835 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co who had been investing in Taiwan Semiconductor for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.80% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $40.95. About 7.33 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 08/03/2018 – GlobalFoundries asks China’s regulators to probe rival TSMC for violating antitrust laws, sources say; 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones; 10/04/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS MARCH SALES T$103.70 BLN (FEB T$64.64 BLN, MAR 2017 T$85.88 BLN); 26/04/2018 – Achronix’s Speedcore eFPGA Devices to be Highlighted at TSMC 2018 North America, China Technology Events in May; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS NO NEED TO BE AFRAID OF AI; 01/05/2018 – Cadence Collaborates With TSMC to Advance 5nm and 7nm+ Mobile and HPC Design Innovation; 24/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Apple supply chain “taken by surprise”; 26/03/2018 – TSMC AT FULL CAPACITY AS ANDROID CHIP DEMAND RISES: COMM. TIMES; 09/04/2018 – ASML: Arms Dealer in Epic Battle of Taiwan Semi vs. Samsung, Says Credit Suisse — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS IT ORDERS EQUIPMENT FOR T$630 MLN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.88, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold SAGE shares while 47 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 13.70% more from 47.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 0.05% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). California Pub Employees Retirement holds 61,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Utah Retirement Sys reported 9,227 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 13,993 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Macquarie Gru Limited owns 18,572 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 4 were accumulated by Hanson Mcclain. Cwm Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.03% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). 199,500 are held by Strs Ohio. Jpmorgan Chase & stated it has 952,068 shares. Moreover, Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has 0.05% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Retail Bank Of New York Mellon Corp accumulated 0.07% or 1.46 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0.03% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Dimensional Fund LP owns 119,222 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 5,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $369.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L (Call) by 100,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $7.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

