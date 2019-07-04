Ghost Tree Capital Upped Its Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Stake; First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Has 0.79 Sentiment

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (FFA) investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.16, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 11 hedge funds increased or started new holdings, while 14 sold and decreased equity positions in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 4.73 million shares, down from 4.85 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 8 Increased: 8 New Position: 3.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) stake by 150% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ghost Tree Capital Llc acquired 45,000 shares as Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE)’s stock rose 5.98%. The Ghost Tree Capital Llc holds 75,000 shares with $11.93 million value, up from 30,000 last quarter. Sage Therapeutics Inc now has $9.23 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.39% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $180.47. About 190,042 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has declined 2.09% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.52% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 13/04/2018 – Sage Group PLC Sees Trading Below Views; 30/03/2018 – Watercrest Senior Living Group Welcomes Jennifer Lopez as Community Relations Director of Sage Park Assisted Living and Memory Care; 23/05/2018 – SAGE GROUP PLC – IS PARTNERING WITH PAYPAL TO ENABLE FASTER AND SIMPLER PAYMENT OPTIONS; 30/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Announces FDA Acceptance Of NDA Filing And Grant Of Priority Review For Brexanolone IV In The Treatment Of Postpartum Depression; 28/03/2018 – Sage Therapeutics CEO: Have to weigh investor returns but will price postpartum drug ‘fairly’; 29/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Sage was the tech sector’s worst performer, closing the week 8.2 percent in the red after it issued a profit warning; 23/04/2018 – Sage Therapeutics Submits New Drug Application to U.S. FDA for Intravenous Brexanolone in the Treatment of Postpartum; 08/05/2018 – New Sage research reveals Canadian micro-businesses footing the tax bill of large companies; 03/05/2018 – SAGE THERAPEUTICS – ANTICIPATES EXISTING CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, MARKETABLE SECURITIES TO FUND OPERATING EXPENSES, CAPEX REQUIREMENTS INTO 2020

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The company has market cap of $319.17 million. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

It closed at $15.98 lastly. It is down 2.65% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.08% the S&P500.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 1.23% of its portfolio in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund for 161,342 shares. North Star Investment Management Corp. owns 247,310 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Virtu Financial Llc has 0.11% invested in the company for 132,926 shares. The Colorado-based Advisors Asset Management Inc. has invested 0.08% in the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 670,045 shares.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc decreased Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L (Call) stake by 100,000 shares to 175,000 valued at $7.88 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Anaptysbio Inc stake by 25,000 shares and now owns 115,000 shares. Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold SAGE shares while 47 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 13.70% more from 47.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. World Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 1,624 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. First Personal Financial Services invested in 0.01% or 143 shares. American International Gru has 1,060 shares. Partner Investment Mngmt LP stated it has 0.39% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt invested in 17,105 shares or 0.21% of the stock. Brinker owns 0.04% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 6,771 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 81,773 shares. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 28,873 shares. Westpac Bk Corp, a Australia-based fund reported 67,954 shares. Sectoral Asset Mgmt reported 0.6% stake. Eagle Asset Management has 0.45% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 535,672 shares. Pura Vida Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 10,000 shares. Pnc Gp Inc holds 0% or 545 shares in its portfolio. 569,930 are held by American Century Companies. New York-based Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE).