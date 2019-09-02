Ghost Tree Capital Upped Holding in Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) by $8.45 Million; The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) Shareholder Auxier Asset Management Has Boosted Position

Auxier Asset Management increased its stake in The Walt Disney Co. (DIS) by 76.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Auxier Asset Management bought 7,157 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 16,489 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83 million, up from 9,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Auxier Asset Management who had been investing in The Walt Disney Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $244.94B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $137.26. About 5.62 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 26/04/2018 – CNN Money: PACIFIC: The Disney-Comcast War is Personal; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast prepares to top Disney’s bid for Fox; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING IN HOUSTON ENDS; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS IN HOUSTON; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Target Fox Investors in Push to Outbid Disney; 14/03/2018 – BREAKING: Walt Disney Co; 25/04/2018 – Disney – Pixar Toy Story Land, Shanghai Disney Resort’s First Major Expansion Since Opening, Debuts at Shanghai Disneyland; 15/03/2018 – SKY PLC SKYB.L – AGREEMENT RELATES TO DISCLOSURE OF INFORMATION FOR PURPOSE OF ENABLING 21CF AND DISNEY TO ASSESS; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 12/04/2018 – Four Seasons Resort Orlando Announces New Disney Benefit and Summer Fourth Night Free Package

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 650,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.53% . The hedge fund held 1.30M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.68 million, up from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Amicus Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $9.89. About 1.30M shares traded. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) has declined 13.23% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FOLD News: 15/05/2018 – Amicus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC – CURRENT CASH POSITION, OTHER PROCEEDS, SUFFICIENT TO FUND ONGOING FABRY AND POMPE PROGRAM OPERATIONS INTO AT LEAST 2021; 08/05/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics 1Q Loss $49.9M; 08/05/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics Sees 2018 Cash Spend $230M-$260M; 08/05/2018 – AMICUS REAFFIRMS FY REV. VIEW $75M-$85M AT TOP END, EST. $86.2M; 22/03/2018 – AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC FOLD.O -WILL NOW PROCEED WITH PRICING AND REIMBURSEMENT PROCESSES; 08/05/2018 – AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC – REAFFIRMS FY18 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $75M-$85M AT TOP END OF RANGE; 08/05/2018 – AMICUS CASH/MARKETABLE SECURITIES $605.2M AT MARCH 31; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 08/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech updates: Amicus, Aveo Oncology, Akcea Therapeutics and Ionis Pharma

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $369.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Obseva Sa by 350,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Auxier Asset Management, which manages about $647.08M and $486.79M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc. (NYSE:UNH) by 1,620 shares to 87,999 shares, valued at $21.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wal Mart Stores (NYSE:WMT) by 4,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,762 shares, and cut its stake in Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM).

