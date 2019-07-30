Ghost Tree Capital Trimmed Its Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Stake by $18.25 Million; Apple Computer (AAPL) Share Value Rose While Baldwin Investment Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $396,900

Ghost Tree Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.00 million, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $98.51. About 117,559 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 71.62% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTX News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRTX); 07/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 02/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS – SITRAVATINIB BEING EVALUATED IN PHASE 2 STUDY IN COMBINATION WITH NIVOLUMAB HAS BEEN WELL-TOLERATED; 08/03/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS INC MRTX.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $20; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys 1.3% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys 4.1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI REPORTS UPDATED CLINICAL DATA FOR SITRAVATINIB; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncolog

Baldwin Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Apple Computer Inc (AAPL) by 8.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baldwin Investment Management Llc sold 2,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,840 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.15 million, down from 23,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baldwin Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Computer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $956.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $207.95. About 11.97 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 18/03/2018 – AAPL/@LiveSquawk: Apple Is Said To Develop Displays To Replace Samsung Screens -Apple Has California Facility For Producing MicroLED Screens -Apple MicroLED Plans May Hurt Suppliers Such As Sharp, LG Display – ! $AAPL; 20/04/2018 – Weak guidance from a top Apple supplier Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and the likely knock-on effect to 3-D sensing technology maker AMS, suggests Apple is not buying components for the iPhone X; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip switch report; 17/05/2018 – BACKSTORY-Calculating the gender gap in the technology sector; 24/04/2018 – AMS SAYS MAJOR CONSUMER CUSTOMER IS DEEMPHASISING CURRENT GENERATION OF ITS PRODUCTS IN FAVOUR OF NEXT GENERATION; 19/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Apple testing MicroLed screens of its own making – report; 18/04/2018 – Former Apple General Counsel Bruce Sewell Joins Village Enterprise Board; 12/03/2018 – Apple buys Texture, a `Netflix for magazines’ app; 13/05/2018 – Apple sows seeds of next market swing; 26/04/2018 – Analyst cuts profit forecasts for Apple due to ‘materially weaker’ iPhone demand

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Liability has 0.32% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 119,394 shares. Orleans Capital Mgmt Corp La holds 22,553 shares or 3.29% of its portfolio. Beck Mack Oliver stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Swiss State Bank reported 3.32% stake. Flossbach Von Storch Ag accumulated 1.91 million shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt has 4.75% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Northstar Group owns 37,501 shares. Kemnay Advisory Services has invested 3.9% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 38,969 were accumulated by Green Square Capital Limited Liability. Shoker Investment Counsel owns 3,409 shares. Calamos Limited Co accumulated 1.64 million shares or 1.95% of the stock. Bessemer Grp Inc invested in 1.65% or 2.26 million shares. Minnesota-based Northrock Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.57% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 1832 Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 1.69 million shares. Northwest Invest Counselors Limited Liability Co stated it has 1.67% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $369.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S (Put) by 60,000 shares to 185,000 shares, valued at $9.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 775,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 900,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.27, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold MRTX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 34.70 million shares or 15.84% more from 29.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Geode Mgmt Limited Liability Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 371,703 shares. Sarissa Management Lp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Artal Grp Incorporated owns 0.52% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 175,000 shares. Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Partner Fund Limited Partnership holds 0.19% or 120,166 shares. Barclays Pcl invested in 0% or 53,359 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,187 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Sei, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 20,564 shares. Blackrock accumulated 2.34M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Twin Tree Mgmt LP accumulated 106 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 8,542 shares. Moreover, Dowling Yahnke Ltd has 0.04% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 13,357 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California-based Franklin Resources Incorporated has invested 0.02% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Analysts await Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-1.21 earnings per share, down 28.72% or $0.27 from last year’s $-0.94 per share. After $-1.17 actual earnings per share reported by Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.42% negative EPS growth.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 selling transactions for $194.72 million activity. venBio Select Advisor LLC also sold $50.14M worth of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) shares. $18.98 million worth of stock was sold by Braslyn Ltd. on Friday, March 1.

