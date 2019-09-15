Ghost Tree Capital Stake in Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Has Increased by $19.06 Million; As Udr (UDR) Stock Rose, Shareholder First Republic Investment Management Decreased Stake by $4.94 Million

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) by 123.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 185,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 76.33% . The hedge fund held 335,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.51 million, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $85.55. About 11,785 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 68.74% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTX News: 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncolog; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS – SITRAVATINIB BEING EVALUATED IN PHASE 2 STUDY IN COMBINATION WITH NIVOLUMAB HAS BEEN WELL-TOLERATED; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys 4.1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics

First Republic Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Udr Inc (UDR) by 26.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Republic Investment Management Inc sold 112,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The hedge fund held 311,524 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.98 million, down from 423,831 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Udr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $47.6. About 1.20M shares traded. UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) has risen 24.32% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical UDR News: 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q Net $81.8M; 25/04/2018 – UDR SEES 2Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 43C TO 45C, EST. 49C; 27/03/2018 – UDR REPORTS A 4% ANNUALIZED COMMON DIV BOOST FOR 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ UDR Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UDR); 27/03/2018 – UDR BOOSTS QTR DIV TO $0.3225 FROM $0.31; EST. $0.3225; 27/03/2018 – UDR Inc Raises Dividend to 32.25c Vs. 31c; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: UDR SEES FY FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.91 TO $1.95, EST. $1.93; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc 1Q Rev $253.3M; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: UDR SEES 2Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 47C TO 49C, EST. 49C; 25/04/2018 – UDR Inc Sees 2Q FFO 47c/Shr-FFO 49c/Shr

Since March 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $77.64 million activity. Boxer Capital – LLC sold $71.27 million worth of stock.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $477.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 150,000 shares to 750,000 shares, valued at $20.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU) by 200,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 600,000 shares, and cut its stake in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.73 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.65, from 2.38 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold MRTX shares while 33 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 37.63 million shares or 8.46% more from 34.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $1,004 activity.

First Republic Investment Management Inc, which manages about $25.99B and $18.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exelon Corp (NYSE:EXC) by 8,573 shares to 82,903 shares, valued at $3.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northwest Nat Hldg Co by 5,671 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,682 shares, and has risen its stake in Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.44 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 27 investors sold UDR shares while 107 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 268.57 million shares or 0.38% less from 269.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.