Ghost Tree Capital Stake in Epizyme (EPZM) Lowered by $420,000 as Valuation Rose; Medidata Solutions (MDSO) Shareholder Buckingham Asset Management Has Cut Holding by $5.35 Million as Stock Rose

Buckingham Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Medidata Solutions Inc (MDSO) by 51.69% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckingham Asset Management Llc analyzed 59,488 shares as the company's stock rose 0.22% . The institutional investor held 55,608 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.03 million, down from 115,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) has risen 26.15% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.15% the S&P500. Some Historical MDSO News: 27/04/2018 – Medidata Edge Strategic Monitoring Wins "Best Sponsor-Focused Technological Development" at CARE Awards 2018; 24/04/2018 – Life Science Leaders Discuss Future of Drug Development at Medidata NEXT London; 28/03/2018 – Life Science Leaders Gather at Medidata NEXT Basel and Frankfurt to Examine New Opportunities to Improve Clinical Development

Ghost Tree Capital Llc decreased its stake in Epizyme Inc (EPZM) by 7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc analyzed 35,000 shares as the company's stock rose 10.32% . The hedge fund held 465,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.84 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has risen 7.80% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 15/03/2018 – Epizyme Group Dinner Scheduled By Wedbush for Mar. 22; 08/05/2018 – EPIZYME 1Q LOSS/SHR 49C, EST. LOSS/SHR 54C; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme Says Working With Clinical Trial Investigators and Regulatory Authorities; 13/03/2018 – EPIZYME 4Q LOSS/SHR 52C, EST. LOSS/SHR 57C; 08/05/2018 – Epizyme 1Q Rev $0.00; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME -U.S. FDA ISSUED PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD AFFECTING NEW ENROLLMENT OF PATIENTS WITH GENETICALLY DEFINED SOLID TUMORS AND HEMATOLOGIC MALIGNANCIES; 08/05/2018 – Epizyme 1Q Loss $34.1M; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME: FDA ISSUED PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD ON TAZEMETOSTAT TRIAL; 09/04/2018 – EPIZYME'S TAZEMETOSTAT ESTABLISHED RECOMMENDED DOSE FOR PHASE 2; 23/04/2018 – $EPZM -18% on partial hold

Investors sentiment increased to 2.34 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.60, from 1.74 in 2019Q1.

Analysts await Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.53 earnings per share, up 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.53 actual earnings per share reported by Epizyme, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New finance chief at Epizyme – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Updated Epizyme data from tazemetostat Phase 2 trial ‘positive’ – Seeking Alpha” published on June 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Steven Cohen Charges Into Chiasma – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Epizyme: A Promising Long-Term Pick For The Healthcare Investor – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 20, 2019.

Analysts await Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, down 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. MDSO’s profit will be $12.49 million for 114.24 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Medidata Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Medidata Solutions Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Medidata Announces First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – Business Wire” published on April 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Dassault SystÃ¨mes Announces Medidata Stockholder Approval for Planned Acquisition – GlobeNewswire” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Medidata Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDSO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Orion Transforms its Clinical Trials with Medidata – Business Wire” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Medidata Solutions Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

