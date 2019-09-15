Ghost Tree Capital Raised Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Holding by $6.00 Million; Mohawk Inds Com (MHK) Market Value Declined While Saybrook Capital Boosted by $1.49 Million Its Position

Saybrook Capital increased its stake in Mohawk Inds Inc Com (MHK) by 19.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saybrook Capital bought 10,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% . The institutional investor held 63,112 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.31 million, up from 52,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saybrook Capital who had been investing in Mohawk Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $125.65. About 494,425 shares traded. Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has declined 32.49% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.49% the S&P500.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) by 400% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 2.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 56.46% . The hedge fund held 2.50 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.48M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $340.15 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.08. About 771,748 shares traded. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has declined 44.97% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BCRX News: 02/04/2018 – RA Capital Management Opposes BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ Proposed Merger with Idera Pharmaceuticals; 29/05/2018 – BIOCRYST ANNOUNCES PRESENTATION OF ADDITIONAL ANALYSES OF THE APEX-1 CLINICAL TRIAL OF BCX7353 AT THE 2018 EUROPEAN ACADEMY OF ALLERGY AND CLINICAL IMMUNOLOGY (EAACI) CONGRESS; 15/03/2018 – BIOCRYST REPORTS INITIATION OF PHASE 3 APEX-2 TRIAL OF BCX7353; 10/04/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BIOCRYST AND IDERA SPECIAL MEETINGS TO BE HELD ON JULY 10, 2018; 02/04/2018 – ldera Pharmaceuticals Files Definitive Proxy Statement in Connection with Pending Merger with BioCryst Pharmaceuticals; 02/04/2018 – RA CAPITAL SAYS HAS “SERIOUS CONCERNS” ABOUT BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS’ PROPOSED DEAL WITH IDERA AND ITS “DILUTIVE IMPACT” ON BIOCRYST SHAREHOLDERS; 08/03/2018 – BioCryst Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – RA CAPITAL PLANS TO VOTE AGAINST PROPOSED BIOCRYST/IDERA MERGER; 02/04/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMEND THAT ALL STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” MERGER PROPOSAL AS WELL AS ALL OTHER IDERA PROPOSALS; 10/04/2018 – BIOCRYST & IDERA: SPECIAL MEETINGS TO BE HELD ON JULY 10

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $477.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc by 500,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.42M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 300,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE).

More notable recent BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “BioCryst to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 6 – GlobeNewswire” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Health Care Sector Update for 05/21/2019: BCRX, MNK, BIOC, JNJ, PFE, ABT, MRK, AMGN – Nasdaq” published on May 21, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “BioCryst Appoints Megan Sniecinski Chief Business Officer – GlobeNewswire” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BioCryst down 49% premarket on underwhelming Phase 3 results for BCX7353 – Seeking Alpha” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BioCryst up 8% premarket on new BCX7353 data – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.13, from 2.43 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 25 investors sold BCRX shares while 19 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 82.06 million shares or 12.37% less from 93.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Premier Asset Llc invested in 0.17% or 192,765 shares. Meeder Asset Management Inc accumulated 2,214 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com reported 0% of its portfolio in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Voya Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Moreover, D E Shaw Com Incorporated has 0.01% invested in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) for 1.49 million shares. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) for 130,300 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Co invested 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Great West Life Assurance Can holds 13,336 shares. Daiwa Secs Gru Incorporated Inc, a Japan-based fund reported 697 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 63,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Federated Pa stated it has 608,316 shares. Northern Corporation invested in 1.36M shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 818,233 shares. First Advsr LP reported 0% stake. American Grp holds 70,018 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $10,710 activity.

More notable recent Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Mohawk Industries Reports Q2 Results NYSE:MHK – GlobeNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Mohawk Names Glenn R. Landau Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on March 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 21, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Turning Bullish On Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds’ Most-Bought Stocks Last Quarter – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.