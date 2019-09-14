Ghost Tree Capital Position in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Lifted by $6.00 Million; As Kimball Intl (KBAL) Shares Rose, Ancora Advisors Has Increased by $690,863 Its Holding

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) by 400% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 2.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 56.46% . The hedge fund held 2.50M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.48M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $340.15M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.08. About 771,748 shares traded. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has declined 44.97% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BCRX News: 24/05/2018 – BIOCRYST’S BCX7353 GETS EUROPEAN REGULATORY DESIGNATIONS; 08/05/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 26c; 15/03/2018 – BioCryst Announces Initiation of the Phase 3 APeX-2 Trial of BCX7353 in Patients with Hereditary Angioedema; 02/04/2018 – BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – RECOMMEND THAT ALL CO’S STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” MERGER PROPOSAL WITH IDERA PHARMA; 24/05/2018 – BioCryst’s BCX7353 Receives European Regulatory Designations for the Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema; 10/04/2018 – BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Idera Pharmaceuticals Reschedule Meetings to Vote on Proposed Merger; 10/04/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NEW CLINICAL DATA ON IDERA’S IMO-2125 PROGRAM WILL BE AVAILABLE PRIOR TO VOTE; 29/05/2018 – BIOCRYST ANNOUNCES PRESENTATION OF ADDITIONAL ANALYSES OF THE APEX-1 CLINICAL TRIAL OF BCX7353 AT THE 2018 EUROPEAN ACADEMY OF ALLERGY AND CLINICAL IMMUNOLOGY (EAACI) CONGRESS; 02/04/2018 – RA CAPITAL OPPOSES BIOCRYST PROPOSED MERGER WITH IDERA; 02/04/2018 – BIOCRYST BOARD RECOMMENDS HOLDERS VOTE FOR IDERA MERGER

Ancora Advisors Llc increased its stake in Kimball Intl Inc (KBAL) by 16.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ancora Advisors Llc bought 40,639 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.51% . The hedge fund held 279,881 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.88M, up from 239,242 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ancora Advisors Llc who had been investing in Kimball Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $741.27M market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $19.73. About 137,527 shares traded or 18.16% up from the average. Kimball International, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBAL) has risen 7.90% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.90% the S&P500. Some Historical KBAL News: 24/04/2018 – Kimball International, Inc. Declares Dividend; 08/05/2018 – KIMBALL INTL CEO TO RETIRE; 08/05/2018 – Kimball International CEO Bob Schneider to Retire on Oct. 3; 01/05/2018 – KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL 3Q EPS 16C; 08/05/2018 – KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL INC – SCHNEIDER INTENDS TO STEP DOWN AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD BUT WILL REMAIN A MEMBER OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 08/05/2018 – Kimball International CEO Bob Schneider To Retire, Step Down As Chairman — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Kimball International CEO To Retire; 04/04/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Unifirst, Globant S.A, Kimball International, Green, Medical Transcription; 23/04/2018 – DJ Kimball International Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KBAL); 08/05/2018 – KIMBALL INTERNATIONAL – BOARD ESTABLISHED A CEO SEARCH COMMITTEE, COMPOSED OF INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

Ancora Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.12 billion and $2.42 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 2,327 shares to 32,667 shares, valued at $4.35 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 8,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,415 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its down 1.13, from 2.43 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 25 investors sold BCRX shares while 19 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 82.06 million shares or 12.37% less from 93.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Interest invested in 70,018 shares or 0% of the stock. 2,214 were reported by Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc. 3,587 were reported by Prelude Capital Management Ltd Liability Company. Franklin Street Nc has 0.01% invested in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) for 14,000 shares. Art Advsr has 117,530 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 12,261 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 360,837 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated accumulated 0% or 6.69 million shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac has invested 0.42% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Ghost Tree Capital Lc accumulated 2.50 million shares. Birchview Limited Partnership has 0.05% invested in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) for 20,000 shares. State Common Retirement Fund owns 101,800 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur Communication The reported 72,273 shares stake. Wellington Management Gp Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) for 35,018 shares. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon, a New York-based fund reported 452,282 shares.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $477.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 150,000 shares to 750,000 shares, valued at $20.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Rocket Pharmaceuticals Inc by 140,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 460,000 shares, and cut its stake in Orchard Therapeutics Plc.