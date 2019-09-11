Ghost Tree Capital Maintains Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY); Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Upped Its Ford Mtr Co Del (F) Stake by $437,770

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 328.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.02 million, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $86.17. About 576,024 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 20/04/2018 – DICERNA REPORTS SETTLEMENT OF ALL LITIGATION WITH ALNYLAM; 08/05/2018 – ALNY: PRECLINICAL DATA SHOWS CNS DELIVERY OF RNAI THERAPEUTICS; 14/03/2018 – Alnylam to Report New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the 16th International Symposium on; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam: Dicerna to Be Restricted in Its Development of Certain Therapeutics for 18 Mos to Four Years; 03/05/2018 – Alnylam Achieves Alignment with FDA on Accelerated Development Path for Lumasiran, an Investigational RNAi Therapeutic for the Treatment of Primary Hyperoxaluria Type 1 (PH1); 28/03/2018 – Alnylam and Collaborators to Present Clinical Study Results in Acute Hepatic Porphyrias (AHPs) at The 53rd International Liver Congress™ of the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL); 03/05/2018 – Alnylam Intends to Initiate Lumasiran Phase 3 Study in Mid-2018; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – ALNYLAM WILL DISMISS ALL CLAIMS OF “TRADE SECRET MISAPPROPRIATION” & OTHER RELATED CLAIMS BROUGHT IN COURT AGAINST CO; 26/03/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO ADVANCE LUMASIRAN TO A PHASE 3 STUDY IN LATE 2018; 28/03/2018 – Alnylam and Collaborators to Present Clinical Study Results in Acute Hepatic Porphyrias (AHPs) at The 53rd International Liver

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Ford Mtr Co Del (F) by 1.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc bought 43,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.48% . The institutional investor held 3.26M shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.95M, up from 3.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Ford Mtr Co Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.59B market cap company. It closed at $9.42 lastly. It is down 5.36% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.36% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 10/05/2018 – BILL FORD SAYS ‘NOT FINISHED’ MAKING THE COMPANY MORE FIT; 16/05/2018 – GM’s Next Battle With Ford: Really Big Pickups; 26/03/2018 – Behind the Fashion Videos for Tom Ford, Alexander Wang and More; 09/05/2018 – FORD SAYS PRODUCTION OF F-150 PICKUP TRUCK WILL BE SUSPENDED AT DEARBORN, MICHIGAN PLANT AT END OF SECOND SHIFT ON WEDNESDAY AFTER FIRE AT SUPPLIER PLANT; 22/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS HENRY FORD HEALTH SYSTEM’S (Ml) A3; OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 07/03/2018 – Netflix is worth more than GE or Ford, and it’s creeping up on Disney:; 07/05/2018 – I.A Hedin Bil AB: Hedin Bil to open two new dealerships in Bromma, Sweden together with Opel and Ford; 10/03/2018 – The Province: Ontario PC leadership convention ends without official result, though sources say Ford has won…; 19/03/2018 – Ford Motor CTO Ken Washington has joined the board of Desktop Metal; 27/03/2018 – RELIANCE INDUSTRIES – TO DIVEST INTEREST IN CERTAIN ACREAGE, PRODUCING WELLS AND RELATED ASSETS IN WESTERN PORTION OF ITS EAGLE FORD SHALE POSITION

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $369.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L (Call) by 100,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $7.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Catalyst Biosciences Inc by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold ALNY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 93.35 million shares or 4.83% more from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zeke Cap Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0.06% or 7,275 shares. Meeder Asset invested in 342 shares or 0% of the stock. 43 are owned by Commonwealth State Bank Of Australia. Fred Alger Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.16% or 417,713 shares in its portfolio. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 1,460 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 8.66 million shares. M&T Retail Bank Corp stated it has 5,301 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs Inc holds 19 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Peoples Fincl holds 50 shares. Quantitative Investment Mngmt owns 12,000 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Van Eck Associates Corp has 0.06% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). University Of Notre Dame Du Lac reported 31,101 shares. Qs Investors Ltd holds 2,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Virtu Financial Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Boothbay Fund Management Limited Co has 12,800 shares.

More notable recent Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Alnylam to Host Sixth Annual â€œRNAi Roundtableâ€ Webcast Series – Business Wire” on September 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Alnylam Presents New Clinical Research Findings at the Second European Meeting of ATTR Amyloidosis for Doctors and Patients – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Cardiology, Analyst Conferences In The Spotlight – Benzinga” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Alnylam (ALNY) Upgraded to Strong Buy: What Does It Mean for the Stock? – Nasdaq” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Ford Doesn’t Deserve Its New Junk Credit Rating – Motley Fool” on September 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ford -4% after junk rating rattles investors – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ford Shares Could Calm If They Cut The Dividend – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Ally, Altria, AT&T, Ford, Micron, Shopify, Valero, Wells Fargo, Whiting Petroleum, Zscaler and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Amira Nature Foods, Ltd Receives NYSE Notice Regarding Late Form 20-F Filing – Business Wire” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $24.18B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 31,112 shares to 474,069 shares, valued at $38.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 6,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 130,990 shares, and cut its stake in Itt Inc.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $8.29 million activity. THORNTON JOHN L also bought $100,038 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) on Thursday, May 23. $8.00 million worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) was bought by FORD WILLIAM CLAY JR on Thursday, August 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highland Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 264,707 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership reported 42,127 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sigma Investment Counselors holds 26,035 shares. St Johns Inv Management Company Lc reported 800 shares. 1,400 are owned by Interactive Finance. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.03% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Usca Ria Lc stated it has 0.46% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Blb&B Limited Liability holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 169,713 shares. Miller Howard Invs Ny stated it has 0.1% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Horan Advsr Lc owns 174 shares. Reik And Co Lc stated it has 29,496 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 60,000 shares stake. Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.11% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Regal Inv Ltd Liability Co holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 56,878 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt holds 42,251 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.