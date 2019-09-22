Ghost Tree Capital Maintains Holding in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX); First Eagle Investment Management Has Decreased Its Anthem (ANTM) Holding by $44.49 Million; Share Price Rose

First Eagle Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 8.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Eagle Investment Management Llc sold 157,778 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The hedge fund held 1.68M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $474.00 million, down from 1.84 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Eagle Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $252.09. About 2.05 million shares traded or 40.55% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 16/03/2018 – Singer Rayko Steps Up To Fight Abuse With Gender Genocide – An Anthem For Women Today; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC – MEDICAL ENROLLMENT TOTALED APPROXIMATELY 39.6 MLN MEMBERS AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN 2.5% PERCENT FROM 40.6 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2017; 30/05/2018 – Trump Told Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones NFL Anthem Protests Were ‘Very Winning’ Issue — Deposition; 25/04/2018 – ANTHEM INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED NET INCOME IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE GREATER THAN $15.30 PER SHARE EXCLUDING ITEMS; 23/05/2018 – NFL Adopts New Anthem Policy to Quell Player Protests; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q EPS $4.99; 16/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Eric Reid Believes Teams Are Shying Away From Him Due To Anthem Protests; 07/03/2018 – No More `Fatherland’? Germans Debate Gender-Neutral Anthem; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: ANTHEM FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 09/03/2018 – ANTHEM INC ANTM.N : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $335 FROM $325

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) by 400% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 2.00 million shares as the company’s stock declined 56.46% . The hedge fund held 2.50M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.48 million, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Biocryst Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $315.85 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $2.86. About 1.48 million shares traded or 0.20% up from the average. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) has declined 44.97% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.97% the S&P500. Some Historical BCRX News: 24/05/2018 – BioCryst’s BCX7353 Receives European Regulatory Designations for the Treatment of Hereditary Angioedema; 02/04/2018 – RA CAPITAL PLANS TO VOTE AGAINST PROPOSED BIOCRYST/IDERA MERGER; 10/04/2018 – BIOCRYST & IDERA RESCHEDULE MEETINGS TO VOTE ON PROPOSED MERGER; 10/04/2018 – BIOCRYST & IDERA: SPECIAL MEETINGS TO BE HELD ON JULY 10; 15/03/2018 – BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC SEES REPORTING TOP-LINE RESULTS FROM APEX-2 PHASE 3 TRIAL IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 24/05/2018 – BIOCRYST’S BCX7353 GETS EUROPEAN REGULATORY DESIGNATIONS; 02/04/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMEND THAT ALL STOCKHOLDERS VOTE “FOR” MERGER PROPOSAL AS WELL AS ALL OTHER IDERA PROPOSALS; 02/04/2018 – RA Capital Management, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In BioCryst Pharmaceuticals; 02/04/2018 – BIOCRYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BIOCRYST SPECIAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS SCHEDULED FOR MAY 9, 2018; 10/04/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BIOCRYST AND IDERA SPECIAL MEETINGS TO BE HELD ON JULY 10, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.13, from 2.43 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 25 investors sold BCRX shares while 19 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 82.06 million shares or 12.37% less from 93.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Warren Averett Asset Management has 0.01% invested in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Northern Tru Corporation holds 0% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) or 1.36M shares. Wellington Management Llp owns 35,018 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 148,076 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Advisory Serv Networks Ltd Liability Corp invested in 4,000 shares. Franklin Street Nc holds 14,000 shares. Comerica Bank invested in 16,959 shares. Us Natl Bank De holds 0% or 4,648 shares. Moreover, Wells Fargo Mn has 0% invested in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Legal General Gru Public Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) for 21,525 shares. Swiss Bancorporation holds 139,900 shares. Premier Asset Mgmt accumulated 192,765 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag has 0% invested in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) or 43,590 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested 0% of its portfolio in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX).

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $477.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc by 500,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chiasma Inc by 300,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,000 shares, and cut its stake in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $10,710 activity.

More notable recent BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Triangle drugmaker looks to rebound with estimated $2 billion global market for new drug – Triangle Business Journal” on September 10, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “BioCryst Appoints Megan Sniecinski Chief Business Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Is In A Very Tough Position After BCX7353 Phase 3 ‘Success’ – Seeking Alpha” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BioCryst: An Oral Drug Competing Against An Approved Injection – Seeking Alpha” published on August 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Analysts await Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $4.80 EPS, up 25.98% or $0.99 from last year’s $3.81 per share. ANTM’s profit will be $1.23 billion for 13.13 P/E if the $4.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.64 actual EPS reported by Anthem, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.45% EPS growth.

First Eagle Investment Management Llc, which manages about $37.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conduent Inc by 213,436 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $11.62M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 56,232 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.77 million shares, and has risen its stake in Teradata Corp Del (NYSE:TDC).