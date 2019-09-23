Ghost Tree Capital Lowered Sage Therapeutics (SAGE) Position; Pinnacle Holdings Trimmed By $21.91 Million Its Southern National Bancorp (SONA) Holding

Ghost Tree Capital Llc decreased Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) stake by 60% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ghost Tree Capital Llc sold 45,000 shares as Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE)’s stock declined 3.85%. The Ghost Tree Capital Llc holds 30,000 shares with $5.49 million value, down from 75,000 last quarter. Sage Therapeutics Inc now has $8.35 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.18% or $3.61 during the last trading session, reaching $161.72. About 230,562 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SAGE News: 11/05/2018 – 35 Sage lntacct Partners Named to 2018 Edition of lndustry’s Ranking of Largest Accounting Firms; 27/04/2018 – Sage Gold — Commences Extraction — 175E Stope; 10/04/2018 – SAGE THERAPEUTICS SPOKESWOMAN CONFIRMS CANCELLATION IN EMAIL; 08/05/2018 – New Sage research reveals Canadian micro-businesses footing the tax bill of large companies; 13/04/2018 – Sage Group PLC Sees Trading Below Views; 13/04/2018 – Sage Group: Growth Warning Not Related to Market Competition –Update; 13/04/2018 – Britain’s FTSE under pressure as Sage sinks; 23/04/2018 – SAGE SUBMITS NDA TO U.S. FDA FOR INTRAVENOUS BREXANOLONE; 29/03/2018 – Billboard: Rachael Sage Unveils Howard Jones-Approved Cover of ‘No One Is to Blame’: Exclusive Premiere; 14/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Pinnacle Holdings Llc decreased Southern National Bancorp (SONA) stake by 1.8% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pinnacle Holdings Llc sold 1,431 shares as Southern National Bancorp (SONA)’s stock rose 6.70%. The Pinnacle Holdings Llc holds 77,858 shares with $1.19 billion value, down from 79,289 last quarter. Southern National Bancorp now has $373.74 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $15.48. About 28,665 shares traded. Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) has declined 8.08% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.08% the S&P500. Some Historical SONA News: 16/03/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA INC SONA.O SAYS WILLIAM H. LAGOS APPOINTED INTERIM CFO – SEC FILING; 20/04/2018 – Southern National Bancorp Of Virginia, Inc. Names Jeffrey Culver President And Chief Operating Officer; 26/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA INC SONA.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.34; 27/04/2018 – Mid-Southern Bancorp, Which Trades Over-the-Counter, Updates Filing for Planned Nasdaq Listing; 20/04/2018 – SONA NAMES JEFFREY CULVER PRESIDENT & COO; 30/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Fluidigm, MaxLinear, Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Power Integrations, Hersha; 16/03/2018 SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA – ON MARCH 12 J. ADAM SOTHEN TENDERED RESIGNATION AS EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 19/04/2018 – DJ Southern National Bancorp of Virgin, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SONA); 26/04/2018 – Southern National Bancorp 1Q EPS 34c; 24/04/2018 – SOUTHERN NATIONAL BANCORP OF VIRGINIA – JOSEPH PENNINGTON APPOINTED CFO OF SOUTHERN NATIONAL, EFFECTIVE APRIL 30, 2018

Analysts await Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 2.78% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.36 per share. SONA’s profit will be $8.45 million for 11.06 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual earnings per share reported by Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.89% negative EPS growth.

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased Alaska Communications System (NASDAQ:ALSK) stake by 4,145 shares to 574,055 valued at $981.63 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Turtle Beach stake by 7,530 shares and now owns 81,207 shares. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings (Prn) was raised too.

More notable recent Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Does Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) Affect Your Portfolio Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sandspring Resources Closes Private Placement – Nasdaq” published on August 27, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. announces earnings of $6.0 million after a nonrecurring other loss and related legal expense for the quarter ended March 31, 2019, compared to $8.3 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 – PRNewswire” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. Names George Cody Sheflett, Jr. Chief Operating Officer – PRNewswire” published on February 28, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. Names Jeffrey Karafa Chief Financial Officer – PR Newswire” with publication date: September 20, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.48, from 1.7 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 6 investors sold SONA shares while 30 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 28 raised stakes. 16.83 million shares or 1.24% less from 17.04 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kennedy Mgmt has 232,324 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd has 576,813 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorporation holds 0% or 701 shares. Castle Creek Capital Prns Iv LP holds 72.43% in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) or 3.23M shares. 1,209 are held by Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp. D E Shaw And accumulated 0% or 38,490 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt Inc holds 114,458 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Com holds 30,599 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Geode Management Ltd Liability Com reported 0% in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). Fsi Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Corp reported 132,334 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA). 598 were reported by Aperio Lc. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 0% invested in Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONA) for 5,414 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory reported 678 shares stake. Wellington Mngmt Group Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 580,111 shares.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased Ascendis Pharma A S stake by 40,000 shares to 225,000 valued at $25.91M in 2019Q2. It also upped Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD) stake by 150,000 shares and now owns 1.45M shares. Blueprint Medicines Corp was raised too.

More notable recent Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why We’re Watching Sage Therapeutics’s (NASDAQ:SAGE) Cash Burn Situation – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Sage Therapeutics Announces Inducement Grants Under NASDAQ Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) – Business Wire” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Cheery Results For Sage’s Depression Drug, UniQure Offering, Axsome Aces Study Of Headache Drug – Yahoo Finance” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Gilead, AbbVie Are Innovative, but May Be Underappreciated – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “SPS Commerce Acquires MAPADOC – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.66, from 1.95 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 22 investors sold SAGE shares while 68 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 54.87 million shares or 1.82% more from 53.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Principal Fincl Grp Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). 37,971 are held by Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio. Macquarie Grp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Ghost Tree Limited Company holds 1.15% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) or 30,000 shares. Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd Llc stated it has 16,133 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Citigroup stated it has 0.01% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Jennison Associates Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 2.95 million shares. Bridges Invest Management, a Nebraska-based fund reported 1,681 shares. Victory Capital Inc has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Liability owns 2,992 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bamco Incorporated holds 0.31% or 424,964 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 2.19 million shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has invested 0% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Ameriprise Fin stated it has 464,623 shares. Moreover, Mariner Lc has 0% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE).