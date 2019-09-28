Ghost Tree Capital Lowered Its Epizyme (EPZM) Holding as Stock Price Rose; Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company Maintains Holding in Dominion Energy (D)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 50.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company bought 31,904 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 94,898 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.34 million, up from 62,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $80.99. About 2.30 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Adjusted Earnings Top Views — Earnings Review; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY SEES FERC CHANGES NOT MATERIAL; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS OF $1.14 PER SHARE; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PSC OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COMBINATION; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REPORTS CREDIT IMPROVEMENT INITIATIVES; REAFFIR; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – AFFIRMS INTENTION TO INCREASE DIVIDENDS PER SHARE BY 10% PER YEAR THROUGH 2019 AND 6%-10% IN 2020; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COM; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 6%-10% in 2020; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Corporation Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with Dominion Energy; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Compound Earnings Growth Rate of 6% to 8%

Ghost Tree Capital Llc decreased its stake in Epizyme Inc (EPZM) by 7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.32% . The hedge fund held 465,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.84 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Epizyme Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $925.84 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.17. About 456,969 shares traded. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has risen 7.80% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – EPIZYME HAS BEGUN DEVELOPING MODIFICATIONS TO ADDRESS PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD; 08/05/2018 – EPIZYME SAYS EU ORPHAN DESIGNATIONS RECEIVED FOR TAZEMETOSTAT; 08/05/2018 – Epizyme 1Q Loss $34.1M; 09/04/2018 – EPIZYME SAYS 13 PATIENTS W/ SOLID TUMORS HAD SMARCA4-NEG TUMORS; 15/05/2018 – Palo Alto Cuts Amag Pharma, Buys More Epizyme: 13F; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC – U.S.-BASED ENROLLMENT OF NEW PATIENTS INTO TAZEMETOSTAT CLINICAL TRIALS IS TEMPORARILY ON HOLD; 23/04/2018 – FDA orders a partial hold on Epizyme’s lead cancer drug tazemetostat following T-cell lymphoma case $EPZM; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME -U.S. FDA ISSUED PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD AFFECTING NEW ENROLLMENT OF PATIENTS WITH GENETICALLY DEFINED SOLID TUMORS AND HEMATOLOGIC MALIGNANCIES; 08/05/2018 – Epizyme 1Q Loss/Shr 49c; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme Says Working With Clinical Trial Investigators and Regulatory Authorities

Analysts await Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.53 EPS, up 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.53 actual EPS reported by Epizyme, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “New finance chief at Epizyme – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Epizyme Inc. (EPZM) CEO Rob Bazemore on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on November 15, 2018, Businesswire.com published: “Epizyme Reports Business Progress and Second Quarter 2019 Results – Business Wire” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Epizyme Provides Update Regarding Tazemetostat Clinical Program – GlobeNewswire” published on April 23, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Epizyme: Interesting, But Not For Us – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $477.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 185,000 shares to 335,000 shares, valued at $34.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CBAY) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Arvinas Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.34 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.60, from 1.74 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold EPZM shares while 19 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 80.53 million shares or 8.06% more from 74.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Art Advisors Ltd stated it has 26,239 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada owns 932 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Swiss Bank has 132,700 shares. Federated Investors Pa holds 0% or 55,720 shares. Voya Investment Ltd Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) for 279,362 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Com The holds 48,840 shares. 86,500 are owned by State Of Wisconsin Investment Board. State Street Corporation accumulated 0% or 3.07M shares. Citigroup Incorporated reported 68,416 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Boothbay Fund Management Limited Company reported 47,474 shares stake. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas owns 105,889 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability owns 16,727 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag invested in 0% or 352,551 shares. Artal Group Sa invested 0.84% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM).

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $1.69 million activity.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company, which manages about $24.88B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO) by 314 shares to 1,821 shares, valued at $2.00M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DON) by 8,833 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 72,592 shares, and cut its stake in China Mobile Limited (NYSE:CHL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.42 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.94, from 2.36 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 43 investors sold D shares while 280 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 507.39 million shares or 1.91% more from 497.88 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sadoff Inv Mngmt Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Strs Ohio holds 707,810 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. A D Beadell Inv Counsel Incorporated invested in 38,752 shares or 2.58% of the stock. Citigroup owns 1.47M shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Arete Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 21,690 shares. Triangle Wealth owns 17,675 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts accumulated 8,679 shares. Fiduciary stated it has 9,557 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Magellan Asset Management Limited holds 313,595 shares. Moreover, Mirae Asset Invests Co Ltd has 0.02% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 8,430 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 0.01% or 6,236 shares. Amg Funds Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.45% or 17,634 shares in its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office Inc has invested 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Burney Communication holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 8,673 shares.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “DUK or D: Which Utility Stock is Better Placed Right Now? – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Buy Kohl’s Corporation (NYSE:KSS) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 83% – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “With EdgeMarc’s Ohio asset acquisition, Diversified looks to future deals – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BP-Bunge ethanol merger OK’d by Brazil regulator – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 26, 2019.