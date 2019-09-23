Ghost Tree Capital Lowered Epizyme (EPZM) Position by $420,000 as Stock Rose; Bb&T (BBT) Shareholder Cordasco Financial Network Has Cut Stake as Market Value Rose

Ghost Tree Capital Llc decreased its stake in Epizyme Inc (EPZM) by 7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc sold 35,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.32% . The hedge fund held 465,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.84 million, down from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Epizyme Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.06. About 819,286 shares traded or 6.55% up from the average. Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) has risen 7.80% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.80% the S&P500. Some Historical EPZM News: 08/05/2018 – EPIZYME 1Q LOSS/SHR 49C, EST. LOSS/SHR 54C; 13/03/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $22; RATING OUTPERFORM; 24/05/2018 – Epizyme, Inc. | tazemetostat | N/A | 05/23/2018 | Treatment of chordoma | Designated | NFDA | N/A | | N/A; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME INC EPZM.O – CO WILL NEED TO CONFIRM ALIGNMENT WITH FDA IN ORDER TO RESUME U.S. ENROLLMENT; 09/04/2018 – EPIZYME SAYS 13 PATIENTS W/ SOLID TUMORS HAD SMARCA4-NEG TUMORS; 22/03/2018 – Epizyme at Group Dinner Hosted By Wedbush Today; 23/04/2018 – EPIZYME -U.S. FDA ISSUED PARTIAL CLINICAL HOLD AFFECTING NEW ENROLLMENT OF PATIENTS WITH GENETICALLY DEFINED SOLID TUMORS AND HEMATOLOGIC MALIGNANCIES; 13/03/2018 – Epizyme 4Q Loss $36.2M; 08/05/2018 – Epizyme at American Society of Clinical Oncology Meeting Jun 1; 23/04/2018 – Epizyme Says Working With Clinical Trial Investigators and Regulatory Authorities

Cordasco Financial Network decreased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 17.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cordasco Financial Network sold 15,953 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 74,745 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.67 million, down from 90,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cordasco Financial Network who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $52.42. About 6.29M shares traded or 40.92% up from the average. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 15/03/2018 – BB&T Names Christian Corts President of Tennessee Region; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $55; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q-End Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 12%, Total Capital 14%; 15/03/2018 – BB&T names Corts, Willett to new leadership roles; 20/03/2018 – BB&T Retirement and Institutional Services receives 32 Best-In-Class Awards; 24/04/2018 – BB&T BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 37.5C FROM 33C, EST. 33C; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP: FILES FOR MIXED SECURITIES OFFERING; 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income $1.66B; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.44%

Analysts await Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $-0.53 EPS, up 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $-0.53 actual EPS reported by Epizyme, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $477.49M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ascendis Pharma A S by 40,000 shares to 225,000 shares, valued at $25.91 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Axsome Therapeutics Inc by 540,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 850,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.34 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.60, from 1.74 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold EPZM shares while 19 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 80.53 million shares or 8.06% more from 74.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Intl Grp Incorporated accumulated 49,378 shares. Jefferies Gp Llc holds 40,200 shares. Victory Capital owns 1.68 million shares. The Texas-based Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust has invested 0% in Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM). Signaturefd Ltd holds 0% or 4 shares. 465,000 were reported by Ghost Tree Lc. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 50,943 shares. Renaissance Tech Lc accumulated 431,788 shares. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 86,500 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association reported 0% stake. Hamilton Lane Lc has 24,673 shares. 21,394 were reported by Td Asset Mgmt Inc. Century Inc holds 10,295 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Shell Asset owns 16,776 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insur Company The holds 48,840 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Analysts await BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.03 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.03 per share. BBT’s profit will be $789.14M for 12.72 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by BB&T Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.04% negative EPS growth.

Cordasco Financial Network, which manages about $422.43M and $102.56 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (FTY) by 9,952 shares to 14,730 shares, valued at $766,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 53 investors sold BBT shares while 279 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 254 raised stakes. 523.08 million shares or 3.13% more from 507.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 110 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fiduciary Company accumulated 57,732 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd holds 71,250 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Invest Advsrs Ltd invested in 0.04% or 14,720 shares. Td Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 457,319 shares. Triangle Secs Wealth Mngmt reported 44,900 shares. Victory Management Inc, Ohio-based fund reported 379,297 shares. Moreover, Mufg Americas has 0.03% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Burgundy Asset Mgmt Ltd invested in 4.3% or 8.77M shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Williams Jones And Lc reported 4,525 shares stake. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Company accumulated 4,573 shares. Howe And Rusling accumulated 0% or 37 shares. Kentucky Retirement owns 35,669 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio.