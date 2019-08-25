Ghost Tree Capital Lifted Its Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA) Position by $2.45 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Has Cut Kroger Co. (KR) Stake by $460,416 as Share Price Declined

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc decreased its stake in Kroger Co. (KR) by 39.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc sold 19,184 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 28,844 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $710,000, down from 48,028 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc who had been investing in Kroger Co. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $23.29. About 7.35M shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 17/05/2018 – Life On Earth, Inc. Begins Distribution into 7 Eleven Stores in the Mid-Atlantic Region and Increases Authorization for 117 of Kroger’s Retail Stores in its Upper Midwest Division; 18/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of Smith’s Food & Drug Centers, Inc. 1994-A; 20/04/2018 – KROGER – REMOVING CONVENIENCE STORES FROM ADJ. 52 WEEK BASIS 2017 RESULTS LOWERS 2018-2020 EXPECTED BASE FIFO OPER. PROFIT BY ABOUT $165 MLN; 23/05/2018 – KROGER – INITIAL TRANSACTION PRICE IS $200 MLN & FUTURE EARNOUT PAYMENTS OF UP TO $500 MLN OVER 5 YRS CONTINGENT ON ACHIEVING CERTAIN MILESTONES; 08/03/2018 – KROGER: HIGHER LABOR COSTS DROVE UP EXPENSES; 17/05/2018 – Kroger to Increase Its Existing Investment in Ocado by 5% in a Subscription Rights Agreement; 17/05/2018 – Kroger Turns to U.K. Online Grocer to Lift Its Digital Business; 24/04/2018 – Kroger Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/04/2018 – The Kroger Co. Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award; 17/05/2018 – Kroger’s E-Commerce Deal Seen as Warning Shot in Grocery Battle

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (MNTA) by 53.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 175,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.06% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.27M, up from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.64% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $12.02. About 366,405 shares traded. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) has declined 60.70% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.70% the S&P500. Some Historical MNTA News: 08/05/2018 – Momenta Pharmaceuticals Designates CEO Craig A. Wheeler as Principal Fincl Officer, Principal Accounting Officer; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Group Buys New 2.4% Position in Momenta; 10/05/2018 – Momenta Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 08/05/2018 – MOMENTA PHARMACEUTICALS NAMES CRAIG WHEELER CFO; 21/03/2018 – AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICALS – DISTRICT COURT HELD THAT AMPHASTAR IS “PREVAILING PARTY” IN CASE, AFFIRMED JURY VERDICT, DATED JULY 21, 2017; 08/05/2018 – MOMENTA 1Q LOSS/SHR 63C, EST. LOSS/SHR 45C (2 EST.); 16/05/2018 – Momenta Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – AMPHASTAR SAYS COURT DENIED MOMENTA, SANDOZ MOTION TO DISMISS; 08/05/2018 – MOMENTA PHARMACEUTICALS INC MNTA.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $18; 08/05/2018 – Momenta 1Q Loss/Shr 63c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold MNTA shares while 26 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 2.90% more from 92.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Primecap Mngmt Com Ca reported 3.08 million shares. Daiwa Gp holds 0% or 626 shares in its portfolio. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky owns 23,330 shares. Bluemountain Mngmt Lc invested in 18,393 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank owns 14,718 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund invested in 0.02% or 66,886 shares. Aperio Limited Liability holds 0% or 23,802 shares. 42 were accumulated by Regions Fincl. Moreover, Smith Asset Management Gru LP has 0% invested in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) for 2,210 shares. Prudential Fincl owns 156,322 shares. State Street owns 0% invested in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) for 3.74M shares. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.01% invested in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) for 33,201 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Lc accumulated 172,937 shares or 0% of the stock. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% of its portfolio in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA). Arizona State Retirement System holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) for 151,964 shares.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $369.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Obseva Sa by 350,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Audentes Therapeutics Inc by 125,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,000 shares, and cut its stake in Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Llc, which manages about $2.77 billion and $834.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Cl A by 200 shares to 3,400 shares, valued at $10.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Motors Corporation (NYSE:GM) by 24,536 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,365 shares, and has risen its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.03% or 161,351 shares. Proffitt Goodson holds 289 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Srb accumulated 25,253 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Ls Inv Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 40,046 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 960 shares. Toth Advisory Corp has 32 shares. Clifford Swan Counsel Lc has invested 0.02% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Hartford Invest Company owns 0.09% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 124,280 shares. Korea Invest reported 0.1% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability reported 107,189 shares. Old National Fincl Bank In has invested 0.02% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). 10,000 are held by Lipe And Dalton. Eubel Brady Suttman Asset Mgmt Inc holds 307,330 shares or 2.23% of its portfolio. Putnam Invests holds 7.18 million shares or 0.41% of its portfolio.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $107,437 activity.