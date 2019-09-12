Ghost Tree Capital Lifted By $19.06 Million Its Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Position; Shorts at Mountain Province Diamonds (MPVD) Raised By 0.13%

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc (NASDAQ:MPVD) had an increase of 0.13% in short interest. MPVD’s SI was 223,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.13% from 222,800 shares previously. With 54,600 avg volume, 4 days are for Mountain Province Diamonds Inc (NASDAQ:MPVD)’s short sellers to cover MPVD’s short positions. The stock increased 3.56% or $0.0249 during the last trading session, reaching $0.7249. About 154,054 shares traded or 312.73% up from the average. Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. (NASDAQ:MPVD) has declined 64.00% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MPVD News: 26/03/2018 – Mountain Province Diamond FY Sales C$238M; 23/05/2018 – Mountain Province Diamonds Completes the Kennady North Winter Exploration Program; 16/03/2018 – MOUNTAIN PROVINCE DIAMONDS-MOU CONTEMPLATES INCORPORATING PROPERTIES OWNED BY KENNADY DIAMONDS INC INTO GAHCHO KUÉ JOINT VENTURE; 10/05/2018 – MOUNTAIN PROVINCE DIAMONDS INC QTRLY SHR $0.00; 16/03/2018 – MOUNTAIN PROVINCE DIAMONDS SIGNS NON-BINDING MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH DE BEERS REGARDING KENNADY DIAMONDS RE; 26/03/2018 – Mountain Province Diamonds Reports Year End 2017 Statement of Estimated Mineral Reserves and Resources and Files Technical; 30/05/2018 – Mountain Province Diamonds Recovery of 95 Carat Gem Diamond; 26/03/2018 – MOUNTAIN PROVINCE DIAMONDS REPORTS YEAR END 2017 STATEMENT OF ESTIMATED MINERAL RESERVES AND RESOURCES AND FILES TECHNICAL REPORT; 26/03/2018 – Mountain Province Diamond FY EPS C$0.11; 10/04/2018 – Mountain Province Diamonds Provides Full Drilling Results From the Southwest Corridor At the Gahcho Kué Mine

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) stake by 123.33% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ghost Tree Capital Llc acquired 185,000 shares as Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX)’s stock rose 76.33%. The Ghost Tree Capital Llc holds 335,000 shares with $34.51M value, up from 150,000 last quarter. Mirati Therapeutics Inc now has $3.33 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $84.71. About 397,835 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 68.74% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTX News: 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys 1.3% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS – SITRAVATINIB BEING EVALUATED IN PHASE 2 STUDY IN COMBINATION WITH NIVOLUMAB HAS BEEN WELL-TOLERATED; 08/03/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS INC MRTX.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $20; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRTX); 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys 4.1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI REPORTS UPDATED CLINICAL DATA FOR SITRAVATINIB; 08/03/2018 Mirati Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 67c; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncology Combination Trials; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncolog

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc., a diamond mining company, focuses on mining and marketing of rough diamonds worldwide. The company has market cap of $135.15 million. The companyÂ’s primary asset is its 49% interest in the Gahcho KuÃ© project comprising four mining leases covering an area of approximately 10,353 acres located in the Northwest Territories, Canada. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Mountain Province Mining Inc. and changed its name to Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. in October 2000.

Among 4 analysts covering Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Mirati Therapeutics has $10500 highest and $6000 lowest target. $84.80’s average target is 0.11% above currents $84.71 stock price. Mirati Therapeutics had 14 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. B. Riley & Co maintained the shares of MRTX in report on Wednesday, September 11 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was upgraded by Jefferies on Monday, September 9 to “Buy”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) on Monday, September 9 with “Neutral” rating.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc decreased Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) stake by 35,000 shares to 465,000 valued at $5.84M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc stake by 100,000 shares and now owns 300,000 shares. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc was reduced too.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $96.28 million activity. venBio Select Advisor LLC had sold 248,781 shares worth $18.64M. Boxer Capital – LLC sold $71.27 million worth of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) on Wednesday, July 17.