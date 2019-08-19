Ghost Tree Capital Lifted Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Holding by $10.70 Million; Share Price Declined; Constellation Brands (STZ) Shareholder Mitchell Capital Management Co Has Upped Its Stake

Mitchell Capital Management Co increased its stake in Constellation Brands (STZ) by 45.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitchell Capital Management Co bought 5,757 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 18,388 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, up from 12,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co who had been investing in Constellation Brands for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.06B market cap company. The stock increased 2.26% or $4.39 during the last trading session, reaching $198.79. About 962,674 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC FILES TO SAY IT HAS RAISED $99 MLN IN EQUITY FINANCING – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 Wasabi and Cloud Constellation Corporation to Deliver a New Generation of Space-Based Cloud Data Storage and Security Services; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Operating Cash Flow About $2.45B; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EBITA $159M; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Raises Class A Dividend to 74c, Class B Div to 67c; 14/03/2018 – Corona Premier Hits Shelves Across U.S. in March; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS: METAL TARIFFS WON’T REALLY IMPACT US; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FISCAL 2018 REPORTED BASIS RESULTS REFLECT BENEFIT OF $363 MLN, OR $1.81 EPS, FOR NET ADJUSTMENTS RELATED TO U.S. TAX REFORM; 16/05/2018 – FCC TO CONSIDER LETTING AUDACY DEPLOY SATELLITE CONSTELLATION

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) by 328.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 115,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.02 million, up from 35,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.96% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $80.69. About 504,297 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 21/03/2018 – The PCSK9 of NASH? Regeneron and Alnylam join forces to tackle a promising target for severe liver diseases $REGN $ALNY; 23/04/2018 – ALNYLAM GETS POS OPINION FOR ORPHAN DRUG IN EU ON ALN-TTRSC02; 28/03/2018 – Alnylam Presents New Clinical Results from the APOLLO Phase 3 Study of Patisiran at the 16th International Symposium on; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement with Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Resolving Trade Secret Misappropriation and Other Pending Litigation; 11/04/2018 – ARBUTUS BIOPHARMA CORP – CO WILL RETAIN ENTIRETY OF ITS ROYALTY ENTITLEMENT ON COMMERCIALIZATION OF ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICAL’S PATISIRAN; 26/04/2018 – Alnylam to Webcast Conference Call Discussing First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO INITIATE LUMASIRAN PHASE 3 STUDY IN MID-2018, WITH TOPLINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN 2019; 20/04/2018 – Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Announces Settlement of All Litigation with Alnylam; 03/05/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $141.2M; 12/03/2018 – Busy Sanofi takes a pass on one of Alnylam’s rare disease drugs, FDA offers ‘breakthrough’ status for PhIII $SNY $ALNY

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lazard Asset Limited Liability reported 29,474 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Voya Management Ltd Liability invested in 60,647 shares. Stanley invested in 23,529 shares or 1% of the stock. Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 15,425 shares. Braun Stacey Assocs Inc invested in 0.78% or 67,352 shares. 4,397 were reported by Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability. Piedmont Investment Advsrs Incorporated holds 0.1% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 13,972 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 292,898 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Boston Advisors Lc stated it has 28,725 shares. 325 were reported by West Oak Cap Ltd. Fifth Third Bancorp owns 200,289 shares. Jump Trading Limited Liability Company holds 0.15% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) or 2,567 shares. Smith Graham & Advisors LP reported 17,988 shares. Charter Trust Company has 0.11% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 5,036 shares. Credit Suisse Ag owns 197,627 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 131% – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Constellation Brands Sells Black Velvet Whisky Brand – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Constellation Brands Prices Offering of Senior Notes – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Romo is Back! Corona Extra® Teams Up with Tony Romo As Hotline Operator for Second Year – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Mitchell Capital Management Co, which manages about $697.80 million and $282.97M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2,270 shares to 3,647 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 13,119 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 124,632 shares, and cut its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold ALNY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 93.35 million shares or 4.83% more from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 35,305 shares. Zeke Advsrs Ltd owns 7,275 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Corp reported 60,257 shares. Bridger Mgmt Limited Co holds 622,450 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Co reported 26,811 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited Com reported 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Comerica Comml Bank stated it has 0.02% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Van Eck Associate Corporation reported 125,273 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Group Ltd has 0.06% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 3,060 shares. Moreover, Wellington Management Gru Limited Liability Partnership has 0.31% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 14.83 million shares. Cap Ww Invsts holds 137,700 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). 150,000 are held by Ghost Tree Cap Llc. Vident Advisory Ltd Llc holds 8,892 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Sectoral Asset Incorporated has invested 4.4% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $369.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anaptysbio Inc by 25,000 shares to 115,000 shares, valued at $8.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Obseva Sa by 350,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200,000 shares, and cut its stake in Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

More notable recent Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Factors Of Influence In 2019, Key Indicators And Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on February 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alnylam application for givosiran for AHP tagged for accelerated review by FDA – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Alnylam files application in Europe for givosiran for group of rare of liver disorders – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Biotech Stock Roundup: Amgen’s Enbrel Patent Win, AMRN’s Setback & More – Nasdaq” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amgen (AMGN) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 5.7% – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.