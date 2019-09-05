Ghost Tree Capital Increases Stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals (MNTA); Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) Holder Winslow Asset Management Has Increased Its Position by $620,942 as Market Value Rose

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc (MNTA) by 53.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 175,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.06% . The hedge fund held 500,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.27 million, up from 325,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30B market cap company. The stock increased 3.94% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $13.18. About 321,740 shares traded. Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) has declined 60.70% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.70% the S&P500. Some Historical MNTA News: 08/05/2018 – Momenta: Expect to Complete Strategic Review by End of 2Q; 10/05/2018 – Momenta Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 17; 21/03/2018 – AMPHASTAR PHARMACEUTICALS – DISTRICT COURT HELD THAT AMPHASTAR IS “PREVAILING PARTY” IN CASE, AFFIRMED JURY VERDICT, DATED JULY 21, 2017; 08/05/2018 – MOMENTA SEES FY OPER EXPENSES $180.0M TO $220.0M; 08/05/2018 – MOMENTA 1Q LOSS/SHR 63C, EST. LOSS/SHR 45C (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – MOMENTA PHARMACEUTICALS NAMES CRAIG WHEELER CFO; 21/03/2018 – Amphastar: Ruled ‘Prevailing Party’ in Patent Litigation Against Momenta Pharmaceuticals and Sandoz; 16/05/2018 – Momenta Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Momenta Evaluating Options, Including Sale of One or More Biosimilar Assets; 19/04/2018 – DJ Momenta Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MNTA)

Winslow Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties (HPP) by 12.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Asset Management Inc bought 18,263 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.57% . The institutional investor held 169,858 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.85 million, up from 151,595 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Hudson Pacific Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.14B market cap company. The stock 0.01% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $34.15. It is down 6.26% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.26% the S&P500. Some Historical HPP News: 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY FFO, INCLUDING SPECIFIED ITEMS, $0.44 PER DILUTED SHARE; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC HPP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q Rev $174.1M; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties 1Q Adj FFO/Share 45 Cents; 22/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Hudson Pacific’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 45C, EST. 45C; 13/03/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Renews Major Lease in Silicon Valley; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC PROPERTIES INC – QTRLY SHR $0.31; 03/05/2018 – Hudson Pacific Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $1.87 to $1.95; 03/05/2018 – HUDSON PACIFIC REAFFIRMS FORECAST

Investors sentiment increased to 1.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold MNTA shares while 26 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 95.15 million shares or 2.90% more from 92.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag invested in 0% or 74,386 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) for 8,032 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.01% or 44,510 shares. Parkside Bancshares Trust owns 138 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA). Moreover, Legal And General Group Public Limited Company has 0% invested in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) for 264,176 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 44 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ghost Tree Cap Llc invested 1.97% in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA). Td Asset Incorporated reported 89,184 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 75,300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 15.17 million were accumulated by Blackrock. Federated Pa holds 0% of its portfolio in Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) for 4,973 shares. 15,811 were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado. Perceptive Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 2.88 million shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 36,800 shares.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $369.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc by 25,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $11.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 250,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 150,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tricida Inc.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $66,320 activity.

Winslow Asset Management Inc, which manages about $695.38 million and $476.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc New Com (NYSE:MRK) by 7,607 shares to 126,305 shares, valued at $10.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nordson Corp Com (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 2,890 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,473 shares, and cut its stake in Marchex Inc Cl B (NASDAQ:MCHX).