Ghost Tree Capital Increases Position in Sage Therapeutics (SAGE); As Travelcenters Amer Com (TA) Market Valuation Declined, Perritt Capital Management Has Boosted Holding by $764,580

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (SAGE) by 150% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 45,000 shares as the company's stock declined 3.85% . The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.93M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Sage Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.71% or $6.03 during the last trading session, reaching $168.37. About 153,264 shares traded. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) has risen 6.31% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.31% the S&P500.

Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Travelcenters Amer Llc Com (TA) by 114.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought 191,145 shares as the company's stock declined 12.88% . The institutional investor held 358,060 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47 million, up from 166,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Travelcenters Amer Llc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.86M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $14.96. About 7,560 shares traded. TravelCenters of America Inc. (NYSE:TA) has declined 24.18% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.18% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold TA shares while 23 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 11.71 million shares or 6.11% less from 12.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Mgmt invested in 0% or 4,850 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.04% or 838,050 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Company owns 534,716 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0% in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA). Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA). Ameritas Investment Incorporated holds 60,000 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% or 5 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Finance Advsr has invested 0% in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA). Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA). North Carolina-based Wedge Cap Management L Lp Nc has invested 0% in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 0.04% in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA). Strategic Financial Svcs, a New York-based fund reported 23,500 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA). Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership stated it has 0% in TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA). Nantahala Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 724,401 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings.

Perritt Capital Management Inc, which manages about $709.62 million and $266.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pcm Inc Com (NASDAQ:PCMI) by 84,383 shares to 164,500 shares, valued at $6.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 5,041 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,416 shares, and cut its stake in Photronics Inc (NASDAQ:PLAB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold SAGE shares while 47 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 53.89 million shares or 13.70% more from 47.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac holds 0.58% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) or 16,334 shares. Proshare Advsrs Lc has 0.02% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). 11,044 are held by Amalgamated Bankshares. 20,000 are owned by Hudson Bay Mgmt Limited Partnership. Aqr Cap Mngmt Lc invested in 3,037 shares. Us Financial Bank De owns 1,056 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jefferies Grp Lc holds 0.02% or 16,500 shares. Gam Hldg Ag accumulated 19,500 shares. 225,000 are owned by Senator Investment Group Limited Partnership. Schroder Inv Grp holds 2,020 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of America Corporation De has invested 0.01% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Wells Fargo Mn has invested 0.02% in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE). Barclays Public Llc owns 0% invested in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) for 2,078 shares. Eagle Asset Management, Florida-based fund reported 535,672 shares. 16,123 were accumulated by Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $369.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Audentes Therapeutics Inc by 125,000 shares to 175,000 shares, valued at $6.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Catalyst Biosciences Inc by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Tricida Inc.