Ghost Tree Capital Increases Position in Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD); Amgen (AMGN) Shares Declined While Wallington Asset Management Lowered Holding by $6.49 Million

Wallington Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc. (AMGN) by 49.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallington Asset Management Llc sold 34,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 35,514 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75 million, down from 69,836 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallington Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $177.47. About 1.49M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 18/04/2018 – Amgen at American Academy of Neurology Meeting Apr 24; 16/03/2018 – Biotechnology Companies with Great Potential; 07/03/2018 – Amgen Announces 2018 Second Quarter Dividend; 24/04/2018 – Amgen earnings boosted by new products, lower tax rate; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – SAFETY RESULTS WERE CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN SAFETY PROFILE OF PROLIA; 16/05/2018 – AMGEN: EC APPROVES REPATHA TO PREVENT HEART ATTACK, STROKE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMGN); 22/05/2018 – Amgen Announces Voting Results Of Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 15/03/2018 – Mena Report: Pnsp 2018-3-12: Exclusive Medicines Of The Firm Amgen, Sa For The Pharmacy Service Of The University Hospital 12 D; 05/04/2018 – AbbVie Announces Global Resolution of HUMIRA(R) (adalimumab) Patent Disputes With Samsung Bioepis

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 650,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.06% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.30M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.68 million, up from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Amicus Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.6. About 1.52 million shares traded. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) has declined 11.94% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.37% the S&P500. Some Historical FOLD News: 14/05/2018 – Amicus Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical; 09/05/2018 – Amicus Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 22/03/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics Announces Approval of Galafold® (Migalastat) for Fabry Disease in Japan; 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management LP Exits Position in Amicus; 17/04/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics Honors Fabry Disease Awareness Month and International Pompe Day; 08/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech updates: Amicus, Aveo Oncology, Akcea Therapeutics, and Ionis Pharma; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting; 07/03/2018 Rep. Crowley: Declaraciones del Presidente del Caucus Demócrata Joe Crowley sobre la Presentación de un Amicus Curiae en Apoy; 17/04/2018 – Dynavax Provides New Durability of Response Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Melanoma at the 2

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.50, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold FOLD shares while 40 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 233.88 million shares or 8.05% more from 216.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Inc has invested 0.01% in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Elk Creek Prns Ltd stated it has 0.53% of its portfolio in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). United Ser Automobile Association invested in 33,382 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0.01% in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Redmile Gp Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 19.62M shares or 7.86% of the stock. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 1.19M shares. Prelude Management Limited Com reported 0% of its portfolio in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). 36,731 are owned by Opus Point Prtn Mngmt Limited Liability. Eagle Asset Mngmt holds 0.19% or 2.61 million shares in its portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Perceptive Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 21.64M shares. Sphera Funds Management Limited has invested 3.11% in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD). Ameriprise Finance owns 980,202 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky has 44,864 shares. The New York-based Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD).

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $369.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Obseva Sa by 350,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L (Call) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,000 shares, and cut its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $667,455 activity. $242,320 worth of stock was sold by Crowley John F on Friday, February 1.

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $3.59 EPS, down 6.27% or $0.24 from last year’s $3.83 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.19 billion for 12.36 P/E if the $3.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.56 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.84% EPS growth.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $380,000 activity.

Wallington Asset Management Llc, which manages about $499.10M and $382.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,455 shares to 4,656 shares, valued at $8.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc. Class A (NYSE:V) by 4,723 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,424 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Ftse Developed Market (VEA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ima Wealth Incorporated accumulated 12,139 shares. Monetary Management Gp invested in 17,193 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn owns 0.43% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 7.53 million shares. Bank & Trust Pictet Cie (Asia) Limited reported 0.43% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Winch Advisory Ser Ltd Company accumulated 0% or 17 shares. Ci Invests Inc holds 0% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 2,397 shares. Brinker reported 0.15% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Hillsdale Management owns 3,030 shares. Trust Of Virginia Va has 1.6% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Altfest L J Company holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 7,608 shares. Sadoff Investment Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Rh Dinel Invest Counsel reported 20,450 shares. Raub Brock Capital Management LP has 3.97% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 99,457 shares. Biondo Investment Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). First Business Fincl owns 4,233 shares.