Ghost Tree Capital Increased Acadia Pharmaceuticals (ACAD) Holding by $20.15 Million as Share Price Rose; Caxton Associates LP Holds Stake in Regions Finl New (RF)

Caxton Associates Lp increased its stake in Regions Finl Corp New (RF) by 467.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caxton Associates Lp bought 288,308 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.15% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 350,000 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.95M, up from 61,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caxton Associates Lp who had been investing in Regions Finl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $16. About 5.16M shares traded. Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) has declined 25.42% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.85% the S&P500. Some Historical RF News: 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES INCREASED $368 MLN AND TOTALED $79.9 BLN VS PREVIOUS QTR; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 26/04/2018 – MOODY’S: SLOWDOWN IN NONINTEREST-BEARING DEPOSIT GROWTH IS CREDIT NEGATIVE FOR US BANKS; 25/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – HALL WILL SERVE AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN THROUGH END OF 2018; 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings to Acquire Regions Insurance Group; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – WILL HAVE CONSOLIDATED APPROXIMATELY 12 PERCENT OF ITS RETAIL BRANCH NETWORK SINCE END OF 2015; 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 19/03/2018 Gibson Energy Announces Sale of U.S. Energy Services Businesses for $125 Million; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – QTR-END TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO 11.9% VS 11.9% AT PREVIOUS QTR-END; 20/04/2018 – REGIONS FINANCIAL CORP – EXPECTS REGIONS INSURANCE TRANSACTION WILL GENERATE COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (ACAD) by 620% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 775,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.27% with the market. The hedge fund held 900,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.17 million, up from 125,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.45B market cap company. The stock increased 2.40% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $23.9. About 637,723 shares traded. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) has risen 35.53% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ACAD News: 25/04/2018 – Acadia shares plunge on report FDA is re-examining its drug; 09/04/2018 – Bar Harbor: NEIGHBORHOOD MEETING – PUD-2017-02 ACADIA APARTMENTS; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $54.3M; 20/04/2018 – DJ ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACAD); 27/04/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation of Clinical Experience Data for NUPLAZID (Pimavanserin) at 2018 American Academy; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr 44c; 13/03/2018 Rep. Bruce Poliq: Acadia Harvesting and Boundary Disputes Bill Passes House, Led by Poliquin and Cosponsored by Pingree; 09/04/2018 – Acadia Hits 4-Year Low After CNN Reports Concerns on Key Drug; 26/03/2018 – Acadia Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – ACADIA REITERATES 2018 NET SALES GUIDANCE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold RF shares while 190 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 701.07 million shares or 3.37% less from 725.50 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc holds 0.11% or 477,507 shares. Ejf Capital Ltd Liability Company reported 0.93% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Nomura Asset Management Ltd reported 193,056 shares. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman Llc has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Corp has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Anchor Advisors Ltd Liability reported 0.07% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Rothschild Investment Il accumulated 11,630 shares. Cibc World Markets holds 0% of its portfolio in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 21,565 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt reported 632,919 shares stake. Credit Suisse Ag holds 1.26 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Focused Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Pinnacle accumulated 152,484 shares. Andra Ap reported 0.15% in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF). Stifel Corp reported 1.45 million shares. Moreover, Moody Savings Bank Tru Division has 0.01% invested in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF) for 26,379 shares.

Caxton Associates Lp, which manages about $10.75 billion and $688.48 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Two Hbrs Invt Corp by 29,368 shares to 19,225 shares, valued at $260,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tapestry Inc by 16,762 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,390 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

