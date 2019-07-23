Ghost Tree Capital Holding in Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Has Trimmed as Share Value Declined; Brant Point Investment Management Has Upped Holding in Constellation Brands (STZ) as Market Valuation Rose

Ghost Tree Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.04% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.00M, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.01% or $6.35 during the last trading session, reaching $99.28. About 519,735 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 71.62% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.19% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTX News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRTX); 25/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Volume Surges More Than 15 Times Average; 07/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 08/03/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS INC MRTX.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $20; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS – SITRAVATINIB BEING EVALUATED IN PHASE 2 STUDY IN COMBINATION WITH NIVOLUMAB HAS BEEN WELL-TOLERATED; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI REPORTS UPDATED CLINICAL DATA FOR SITRAVATINIB; 02/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncolog; 08/03/2018 Mirati Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 67c

Brant Point Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 166.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brant Point Investment Management Llc bought 8,309 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.29% with the market. The hedge fund held 13,309 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.33 million, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brant Point Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $202.29. About 661,404 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 7.59% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 11/04/2018 – Constellation Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 – Kim Crawford Wines Introduces Kim Crawford Signature Reserve Sauvignon Blanc; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Files for Chapter 11, Plans Sale of Assets; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands reported better-than-expected quarterly sales and profit on Thursday, driven by strong demand for its Corona and Modelo beers and premium wines; 13/03/2018 – Hughes Ships First Gateways for the Ground Network to Support OneWeb’s Low Earth Orbit Constellation; 21/05/2018 – BridgeSat’s Laser Satellite Terminals and Ground Services Connect ICEYE’s Next-Gen Microsatellite Constellation; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS – FOR WINE AND SPIRITS BUSINESS, CO EXPECTS NET SALES AND OPERATING INCOME GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 2 – 4 PERCENT IN 2019; 27/03/2018 – FinancialForce Positioned as Innovative Services-Based Cloud Finance Vendor in New Report by Constellation Research; 10/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION AGENCY JOINS VOLKSWAGEN DEALER DIGITAL PROGRAM; 08/03/2018 – OneWeb Finalizes Executive Team Appointments Leading Up to the Launch of Global Constellation and Services

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 6 insider sales for $189.39 million activity. $71.27 million worth of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) was sold by Boxer Capital – LLC. 686,820 shares were sold by venBio Select Advisor LLC, worth $50.14 million. Braslyn Ltd. sold 275,000 shares worth $18.98M.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.27, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 12 investors sold MRTX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 34.70 million shares or 15.84% more from 29.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm Ltd Llc owns 550 shares. Td Asset Mgmt reported 19,600 shares. 9,689 were reported by Wellington Management Group Inc Llp. Pictet Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% or 235,975 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 10,000 shares. Amalgamated National Bank & Trust stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). The Ohio-based Meeder Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Moreover, Sei Investments Co has 0.01% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Jpmorgan Chase holds 7,881 shares. Hightower Lc holds 0% or 3,550 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 14,312 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ameriprise holds 152,937 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bvf Il owns 3.54% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 431,700 shares. Moreover, Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $369.10M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 45,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $11.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 115,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc.

Analysts await Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $-1.22 earnings per share, down 29.79% or $0.28 from last year’s $-0.94 per share. After $-1.17 actual earnings per share reported by Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.27% negative EPS growth.

Brant Point Investment Management Llc, which manages about $798.12M and $796.30M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in On Semiconductor Corp (Put) (ONNN) by 89,914 shares to 150,000 shares, valued at $3.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp by 97,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 350,020 shares, and cut its stake in Syneos Health Inc.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $140,171 activity.