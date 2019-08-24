Ghost Tree Capital Has Upped Stake in Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) as Share Price Declined; As United Rentals (URI) Valuation Declined, Shanda Payment Holdings LTD Boosted Holding by $1.65 Million

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (FOLD) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 650,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.53% . The hedge fund held 1.30M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.68 million, up from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Amicus Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.51 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $9.84. About 2.03 million shares traded. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) has declined 13.23% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FOLD News: 08/05/2018 – Amicus Therapeutics Sees 2018 Galafold Revenue at High End of $75M-$85M View; 08/05/2018 – AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC – REAFFIRMS FY18 REVENUE GUIDANCE OF $75M-$85M AT TOP END OF RANGE; 20/03/2018 – BlackRock Health Adds Amicus, Exits Daiichi Sankyo; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 22/03/2018 – AMICUS THERAPEUTICS INC FOLD.O – ANTICIPATES LAUNCHING GALAFOLD IN JAPAN IN COMING MONTHS; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 16/05/2018 – Dynavax to Present New Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) at the 2018 American Society for Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell; 08/05/2018 – AMICUS REAFFIRMS FY REV. VIEW $75M-$85M AT TOP END, EST. $86.2M; 14/05/2018 – Amicus Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 27.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd bought 14,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 67,812 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.75 million, up from 53,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.45% or $4.89 during the last trading session, reaching $104.96. About 1.44 million shares traded or 7.85% up from the average. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC URI.N FY2018 REV VIEW $7.58 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – S&P REVISES UNITED RENTALS INC. TO RATING ‘BB’ FROM ‘BB-‘; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY RENTAL REVENUE INCREASED 25.1% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 22/03/2018 – ABC 6: Sources report URI coach to sign with UConn; 03/04/2018 – News 10: Source: URI to name head coach in next 24 hours; 09/03/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Great Western, Acadia Realty Trust, lnterpace Diagnostics Group, Abercrombie & Fitch, United Rentals, and ZIOPHARM Oncology — Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2018; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY TIME UTILIZATION DECREASED 80 BASIS POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 65.2%; 02/05/2018 – Achaogen Announces FDA Advisory Committee Voted Unanimously in Favor of Plazomicin for Treatment of Adults with Complicated Uri; 14/05/2018 – LANSDOWNE EXITED DATA, URI, CAFD, UPS, AAPL IN 1Q: 13F; 08/03/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – BOARD APPOINTED MATTHEW FLANNERYAS PRESIDENT OF COMPANY

Shanda Payment Holdings Ltd, which manages about $618.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (Put) by 21,000 shares to 6,000 shares, valued at $7.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 12,216 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 50 investors sold URI shares while 186 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 63.73 million shares or 9.11% less from 70.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Bancorp invested in 12,267 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts And Com Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 7,600 shares. The Switzerland-based Swiss Financial Bank has invested 0.03% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). 3,000 are owned by New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.02% or 71,569 shares in its portfolio. Wilen Invest Mngmt holds 1.96% or 22,620 shares in its portfolio. Ftb Advisors Inc owns 307 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 46,185 shares. Intll Grp Inc invested in 0.01% or 30,909 shares. Amer Group Incorporated holds 0.81% or 80,000 shares in its portfolio. Reilly Finance Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 75 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Highstreet Asset Management Inc, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 4,275 shares. Morgan Stanley stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Kentucky Retirement System, Kentucky-based fund reported 3,480 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Company accumulated 12,379 shares.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $369.10 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Obseva Sa by 350,000 shares to 200,000 shares, valued at $2.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Audentes Therapeutics Inc by 125,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,000 shares, and cut its stake in Catalyst Biosciences Inc.

