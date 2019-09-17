Ghost Tree Capital Has Upped Its Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) Stake by $1.75 Million; As Viasat (VSAT) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Firsthand Capital Management Has Raised Stake

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.16M, up from 750,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $406.71M market cap company. The stock increased 0.85% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.92. About 59,889 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 12/04/2018 – Companies that Stand to Benefit from the Biotech Market Bottoming; 08/05/2018 – CymaBay Therapeutics Announces the Initiation of a Phase 2b Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis; 18/05/2018 – HistoIndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 20/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within CymaBay Therapeutics, IAC/InterActiveCorp, Axcelis Technologies, La Quinta, Hornbeck Of; 03/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Access Event Scheduled By LifeSci Advisors; 07/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY SAYS SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-CHOLESTATIC THRU 26 WEEKS; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR APPEARS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED

Firsthand Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Viasat Inc. (VSAT) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Firsthand Capital Management Inc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.39% . The institutional investor held 40,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.23 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Firsthand Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Viasat Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $79.2. About 43,591 shares traded. Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) has risen 17.35% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical VSAT News: 06/04/2018 – VIASAT INC – VIASAT-3 PROGRAM FOR EUROPE, MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA (EMEA) IS “WELL UNDERWAY AND ON TRACK”; 05/04/2018 – Eutelsat Replaces ViaSat Investment With New Thales Satellite; 17/04/2018 – Telecom Consulting Group (TCG) Becomes Master Agent Partner of Viasat Business Internet Services; 12/03/2018 – VIASAT INC – AGREEMENT IS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE IMPACT ON EMPLOYEE HEADCOUNT AT EITHER COMPANY; 20/04/2018 – DJ ViaSat Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VSAT); 14/03/2018 – ViaSat Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes Viasat’s Ratings Outlook To Negative, Affirms B1 Cfr; 24/05/2018 – ViaSat 4Q Loss/Shr 34c; 30/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES VIASAT’S RATINGS OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE, AFFIRMS B; 09/04/2018 – Viasat Helps Bridge the Digital Divide in Mexico with Affordable, Fast Satellite-Enabled ‘Community Wi-Fi’ Service

More notable recent Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Viasat’s Multi-Billion Dollar Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on May 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On ViaSat, Inc. (VSAT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Viasat Named Global Satellite Business of the Year at the World Satellite Business Week 2019 Conference – PRNewswire” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Viasat Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Update: Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Stock Gained 42% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.23, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 18 investors sold VSAT shares while 58 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 54.01 million shares or 6.24% less from 57.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers reported 139,956 shares. Firsthand Cap Management holds 1.25% or 40,000 shares in its portfolio. Lord Abbett & Limited Liability, New Jersey-based fund reported 85,413 shares. Ameritas Invest Prtn has invested 0.06% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 9,800 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 0.01% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). Odey Asset Grp Inc holds 17.09% or 2.49 million shares. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.05% invested in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). 7,034 are owned by Profund Advisors Ltd Liability Company. Prelude Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 208 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Pennsylvania-based Addison Cap Com has invested 0.28% in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 30,000 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 16,900 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 131,701 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 15,950 shares.

Firsthand Capital Management Inc, which manages about $369.46 million and $259.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 25,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $9.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CymaBay And Seladelpar In NASH: The Moment – Seeking Alpha” on April 26, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CymaBay Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences in September – GlobeNewswire” published on September 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “CymaBay Therapeutics to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Wednesday, August 7 – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “CymaBay Therapeutics Presents Data in Patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis at DDW 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “CymaBay Therapeutics to Report First Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Wednesday, May 8 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $477.49M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chiasma Inc by 300,000 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $2.99M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Orchard Therapeutics Plc by 57,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 242,950 shares, and cut its stake in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU).