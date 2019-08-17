Ghost Tree Capital Has Trimmed Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) Holding by $18.25 Million; As Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) Share Price Declined, Ithaka Group Has Cut by $8.64 Million Its Position

Ghost Tree Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 76.33% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.00M, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.62B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $92.13. About 268,852 shares traded. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 68.74% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTX News: 08/03/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS INC MRTX.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $20; 02/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 08/03/2018 Mirati Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 67c; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI REPORTS UPDATED CLINICAL DATA FOR SITRAVATINIB; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncolog; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncology Combination Trials; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys 4.1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 25/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Volume Surges More Than 15 Times Average; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS – SITRAVATINIB BEING EVALUATED IN PHASE 2 STUDY IN COMBINATION WITH NIVOLUMAB HAS BEEN WELL-TOLERATED; 07/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 51c

Ithaka Group Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Holding (BABA) by 39.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ithaka Group Llc sold 47,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The institutional investor held 72,370 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.20 million, down from 119,858 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ithaka Group Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Holding for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $454.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 4.57% or $7.63 during the last trading session, reaching $174.6. About 25.94M shares traded or 24.43% up from the average. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 08/05/2018 – Alibaba buys Pakistani online shopping outlet Daraz from Rocket; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba’s Profit Falls as E-Commerce Giant Ramps Up Investments; 29/05/2018 – ALIBABA-LED INVESTORS TO BUY ABOUT 10% STAKE IN ZTO FOR $1.38B; 05/03/2018 – MFS Institutional International Equity Fund Cuts Alibaba; 09/04/2018 – Julie Zhu: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after Alibaba-led funding; 14/05/2018 – Meiji Yasuda Adds Huntington Ingalls, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: China’s SenseTime valued at $4.5 billion after $600 million funding led by Alibaba; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA 4Q REV. 61.93B YUAN, EST. 58.96B YUAN; 17/03/2018 – Privacy concerns stall Alibaba’s plans for Japanese Alipay; 01/05/2018 – Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu turn sights on short video

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 EPS, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94B for 38.63 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Ithaka Group Llc, which manages about $535.35 million and $627.58M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 43,916 shares to 321,999 shares, valued at $37.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc. by 30,705 shares in the quarter, for a total of 245,808 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Since February 20, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 6 insider sales for $194.72 million activity. Boxer Capital – LLC sold $71.27 million worth of stock or 725,008 shares. $18.98 million worth of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) was sold by Braslyn Ltd. on Friday, March 1.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $369.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sage Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 45,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $11.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ascendis Pharma A S (Put) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALNY).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.27, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold MRTX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 34.70 million shares or 15.84% more from 29.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can owns 3,130 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Laurion LP holds 0.01% or 9,305 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 4,220 shares. Alphamark Advisors has invested 0.01% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Chicago Equity Limited owns 19,070 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Sio Mngmt Limited Com holds 1.12% or 56,800 shares in its portfolio. Voya Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 8,542 shares. Renaissance Tech Lc accumulated 50,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Northern Trust owns 292,066 shares. Bancorp Of Mellon Corporation accumulated 112,120 shares. New York-based D E Shaw & Com has invested 0% in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX). Point72 Asset Mgmt Lp owns 17,200 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) for 210,115 shares. Rhenman And Prtn Asset Mngmt Ab has 127,093 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,187 shares.