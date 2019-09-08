Ghost Tree Capital Has Trimmed Its Stake in Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX) by $18.25 Million as Market Value Rose; Zacks Investment Management Has Lifted Its Moelis & Co (MC) Stake by $625,660

Ghost Tree Capital Llc decreased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) by 62.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 76.33% . The hedge fund held 150,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.00M, down from 400,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Mirati Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $87.27. About 524,595 shares traded or 6.88% up from the average. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) has risen 68.74% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MRTX News: 02/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Jun 1; 08/03/2018 Mirati Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 67c; 15/05/2018 – Pointstate Capital Buys New 1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity & Research Buys 4.1% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 07/05/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 24/04/2018 – MIRATI THERAPEUTICS – SITRAVATINIB BEING EVALUATED IN PHASE 2 STUDY IN COMBINATION WITH NIVOLUMAB HAS BEEN WELL-TOLERATED; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncology Combination Trials; 24/04/2018 – Mirati Therapeutics Announces Progress Of Lead Programs And Provides Updated Positive Clinical Trial Results For Immuno-Oncolog; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Management Buys 1.3% Position in Mirati Therapeutics; 23/04/2018 – DJ Mirati Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRTX)

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Moelis & Co (MC) by 109.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zacks Investment Management bought 15,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.83% . The institutional investor held 29,247 shares of the investment managers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22M, up from 13,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zacks Investment Management who had been investing in Moelis & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $33.2. About 312,859 shares traded. Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) has declined 37.83% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MC News: 11/05/2018 – MOVES-Moelis appoints Anuj Mathur as a managing director; 05/03/2018 MOVES-Chubb, Deutsche Asset Management, Euromoney, BOfA Merrill, Moelis; 12/03/2018 – Moelis & Co Commences Public Offering of Class a Common Stk; 29/05/2018 – MOELIS AUSTRALIA LTD MOE.AX – CONFIRMS AUSTRALIAN CREDIT LICENCE WAS FORMALLY ISSUED ON MAY 30; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-State Street, Aon, HSBC, Moelis; 22/03/2018 – MOVES-Moelis names Joel Thompson managing director; 22/03/2018 – MOVES- Credit Suisse, Moelis, Ernst & Young; 10/05/2018 – ANUJ MATHUR JOINS MOELIS & CO. AS A MANAGING DIRECTOR; 23/04/2018 – Moelis & 1Q EPS 75c; 12/03/2018 – MOVES-Moelis appoints Robert Glauerdt as a managing director

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $369.10 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amicus Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:FOLD) by 650,000 shares to 1.30 million shares, valued at $17.68M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ascendis Pharma A S (Put) by 60,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 185,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Acadia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ACAD).

Analysts await Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-1.26 earnings per share, down 48.24% or $0.41 from last year’s $-0.85 per share. After $-1.26 actual earnings per share reported by Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $96.28 million activity. venBio Select Advisor LLC had sold 248,781 shares worth $18.64M.

Zacks Investment Management, which manages about $3.45 billion and $4.66B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gallagher Arthur J & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 7,046 shares to 546,159 shares, valued at $42.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Turning Pt Brands Inc by 46,315 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,941 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).