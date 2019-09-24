Ghost Tree Capital Has Raised Its Holding in Cymabay Therapeutics (CBAY) by $1.75 Million as Valuation Declined; Michael & Susan Dell Foundation Holding in Costco Whsl New (COST) Lowered by $3.14 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Michael & Susan Dell Foundation decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation sold 11,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 11,891 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.14M, down from 23,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $126.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $287.59. About 1.13 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 06/03/2018 Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.46 a share – summary; 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS SALES BENEFIT FROM SAM’S CLUB CLOSURES IS `SMALL’; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: COSTCO APRIL U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS +7.9%, EST. +6.60%; 14/03/2018 – EnWave Receives Repeat Costco Orders from Midwest Division and Announces Distribution of Moon Cheese into Second Costco; 07/03/2018 – Costco Sees Growth in Same-Store, E-Commerce Sales — Earnings Review; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased its stake in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc (CBAY) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ghost Tree Capital Llc bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 49.67% . The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.16 million, up from 750,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ghost Tree Capital Llc who had been investing in Cymabay Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $374.08 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $5.45. About 274,201 shares traded. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) has declined 43.20% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CBAY News: 18/05/2018 – HistoIndex and CymaBay Therapeutics Team up to Advance NASH Drug Development; 15/03/2018 CymaBay Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 11c; 15/05/2018 – Vivo Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Cymabay Therapeutics; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC CBAY.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $16; 11/04/2018 – CymaBay Announces Positive New 12-Week and 26-Week Results from its Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Seladelpar in Patients with Primary Biliary Cholangitis at The International Liver Congress™ 2018; 28/03/2018 – #EASL2018 late breakers still embargoed for official press program $CBAY PPARδ Ph2 PBC $NVS FXR Ph2 PBC @NGMBio FGF19 Ph2 PSC $ALNY Givosiran in AIP; 08/05/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 03/05/2018 – Cymabay Therapeutics Access Event Scheduled By LifeSci Advisors; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY SAYS SELADELPAR SHOWED ANTI-CHOLESTATIC THRU 26 WEEKS; 11/04/2018 – CYMABAY THERAPEUTICS INC – SELADELPAR APPEARS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11B for 28.42 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 31 investors sold COST shares while 430 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 411 raised stakes. 302.04 million shares or 0.45% more from 300.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hudson Valley Inv Advsr Adv accumulated 2,583 shares. Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 159,409 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. 111,293 are owned by Federated Pa. 13,022 are held by L S Advsrs Incorporated. Bryn Mawr Tru invested in 0.04% or 2,699 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 280,375 shares. Thompson Inv Mngmt Inc reported 0.05% stake. 62,716 were reported by Fin Counselors. Moreover, Washington has 0.54% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 7,780 are held by Somerset Limited Company. Comgest Invsts Sas reported 83,183 shares. Private Wealth Prtn reported 33,314 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas stated it has 0.16% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Blackrock holds 0.31% or 27.41M shares in its portfolio. Somerset Company reported 12,926 shares stake.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Ghost Tree Capital Llc, which manages about $477.49 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kalvista Pharmaceuticals Inc by 100,000 shares to 300,000 shares, valued at $6.65M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biohaven Pharmactl Hldg Co L by 75,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 100,000 shares, and cut its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.